Extron Introduces Compact NAV Scaling Decoder

Extron recently introduced its NAV SD 121 compact scaling decoder. This latest addition to the NAV Pro AV over IP Series is a compact Pro AV-over-IP scaling decoder that receives, decodes, and scales visually lossless video, audio, and control signals over 1 Gbps IP networks. Utilizing the Extron-patented PURE3 codec and advanced Vector 4K Scaling Technology, the NAV SD 121 delivers groundbreaking performance with high quality video at resolutions up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and ultra-low latency. Extron Vector 4K Scaling ensures critical 4K imagery, with best-in-class image upscaling and downscaling, enhanced color accuracy, and immaculate picture detail.

"Extron's engineering team designed this compact, economical NAV scaling decoder featuring the industry's most advanced technology in an efficient, convenient form factor," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer at Extron. "Whether you need to install decoders behind displays or mount multiple decoders in an equipment rack, the incredibly compact size of our newest NAV scaling decoder supports the widest range of applications."

The NAV SD 121 features an HDMI output along with RS-232, Digital I/O, and IR control ports, enabling control systems to extend beyond the processor’s physical location and eliminating the need for additional control processors at the endpoints. It also supports HDMI and AES67 audio over IP facilitating integration with Extron’s broad range of audio DSPs or other IP-enabled audio components. NAV Systems can be deployed as a high-performance IP-based video and audio matrix, combining the flexibility of an IP-based system with the integration-friendly features found in Extron conventional matrix switchers. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV platform provides secure distribution of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.