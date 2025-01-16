Magewell Unveils Q-SYS Plug-Ins for Pro Convert NDI Encoders and Decoders

Magewell introduced new Q-SYS plug-in integrations for the Pro Convert family of live IP video encoders and decoders. As a contributor to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, Magewell collaborated with Q-SYS to create a market-ready solution that integrates seamlessly with the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

The Pro Convert plug-in integrations have been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status and are now available for download through Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager found in the Q-SYS Designer Software.

Magewell's Pro Convert family of converters lets users easily and reliably bring AV signals into and out of IP-based media infrastructures. Pro Convert encoders transform HDMI or SDI source signals into NDI High Bandwidth IP streams with extremely low latency. Pro Convert decoders convert live NDI High Bandwidth or NDI® HX streams —as well as H.264 or H.265 streams in protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTSP and more—into high-quality SDI or HDMI outputs for display on devices such as monitors and projectors.

The new plug-ins enable monitoring, configuration, and control of Pro Convert devices through the Q-SYS Platform. For Pro Convert encoders, users can configure NDI encoding settings; specify the NDI transmission method; access an NDI Discovery Server; view technical details of the input source signal; and adjust image settings such as brightness and hue. With Pro Convert decoders, the plug-in lets users configure NDI transmission and discovery settings; select between available NDI source streams on the network; view technical details of the NDI streams; configure the decoder's output resolution; and adjust video output functions including tally indicators, audio meters, image flipping and more.

The new Pro Convert plug-ins are Magewell's newest Q-SYS Certified integrations, joining the previously released Q-SYS control plug-in for Magewell's USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device.