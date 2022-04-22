NAB 2022: LiveU Moves to the Cloud

LiveU is returning to NAB 2022 with an extensive booth featuring live workflow demonstrations, stage presentations, and fireside chats. The buzz around the booth will focus on “Moving LiveU to the Cloud”—the company’s approach to going beyond its game-changing backpack technology and showcasing its cloud-based solutions for complete live production workflows.

“We transformed the industry over 15 years ago, and we’re doing it again by moving to the cloud and enabling our customers to do even more using complete end-to-end solutions powered by the LiveU cloud video platform,” said Ronen Artman, global vice president of marketing, LiveU. “We’re committed to delivering innovative workflow solutions that meet the demands of the ever-evolving industry. Whether the production is on-prem, hybrid, or fully cloud-based, our solutions can accommodate any workflow and provide the highest level of video quality.”

All About the Cloud

Content is moving to the cloud. LiveU will share its vision for the future of live video and unveil cloud solutions and collaborations that move the industry forward. Visitors can learn how these flexible cloud-based solutions will change the game for producers in every vertical market.

The Latest on 5G and Live Video

5G is finally here and more widely used by news and sports producers to deliver high-quality content over wireless and cellular networks. There have been amazing use cases where customers are unlocking new opportunities previously challenged by wired, bandwidth, and transmission limitations. Get a demo of LiveU's flagship multi-cam LU800, delivering mission-critical transmission for global newsgathering and live productions in native 5G. Plus, join LiveU and Verizon for an update on 5G and its impact on live video workflows and capabilities.

Cost-effective Remote Production

The adoption of REMI production accelerated over the last two years, making it the standard workflow for many production crews. Now that in-person events are back, producers are finding that REMI is still the most effective way—from a cost, infrastructure, and resource standpoint to cover more ground, while upholding a high-quality live production.

Product Highlights

LiveU LU300S: The Latest Addition to LiveU’s Portfolio of 5G Field Units

LiveU's new native 5G small-sized portable transmission solution, the LU300S, provides dynamic live coverage on-the-go, enabling producers to leave no global or local event uncovered. Featuring the latest bonded encoding technology, the LU300S reliably transmits up to 4K 10-bit HDR high-quality video over 5G networks for a superior viewing experience, while keeping production costs low.

New LiveU Ingest Cloud Solution for Automatic Recording and Story Metadata Tagging of Live Video

LiveU Ingest enables users to process video content faster by accelerating story metadata association, while cutting production costs. Increasing production efficiency, LiveU Ingest speeds up the time-to-air and conversion of assets into digital media.

LiveU Air Control: Elevating the Live Production Workflow

LiveU Air Control serves as a single collaboration solution for everyone involved in the production, including engineers, editorial, anchors, reporters, announcers, and guests, removing risk and complexity. The cloud solution acts as an orchestration and transmission tool to get the live feeds into the system, while giving crews the ability to manage all the human elements.

LiveU Matrix Dynamic Share

LiveU Matrix is a highly efficient IP cloud management and distribution solution that empowers newsroom managers to quickly and easily give hundreds of affiliates unparalleled access to live feeds from LiveU units in the field and other sources without any interruption, additional resources, or expensive fees. Now with Dynamic Share, users can easily define the live feed’s destination ad-hoc via the Global Directory. This allows producers to support their content strategy and monetization efforts, while cutting costs associated with other occasional feed sharing solutions.

LiveU Center Stage

The LiveU stage will feature daily product presentations, workflow demonstrations, and fireside chats in front of a live audience. Guests from Verizon, Syracuse University, Take One Productions, NewTek, Avid, Grabyo, and BlackBird will stop by to talk about the topics shaping the industry including cloud production, 5G, sports production, workplace efficiencies, and remote production.

Other Places to See the LiveU at NAB

Several of LiveU’s partners will demonstrate LiveU technology in their NAB booths including Verizon (West Hall: Booth #W6416), Broadcast Depot (North Hall: Booth #N4633), and PTZOptics (North Hall: Booth #N738).