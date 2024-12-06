Hive Set to Unveil New Media Player for Live Entertainment and Fixed AV Installs

Introducing Nucleus, Hive's new compact, rack-mountable 1U media player. The Nucleus media player combines powerful functionality with a sleek, portable design, featuring a 1U rack-mountable chassis with dual SDM sockets that support all of Hive’s award-winning Beeblade computing modules, including Minima, Osmia, and Pluto. These modules deliver advanced capabilities comparable to media servers costing significantly more, making the Nucleus an affordable yet high-performance choice for demanding applications.

Built with a machined aluminum chassis, the Nucleus is engineered to withstand the rigors of touring while maintaining the portability and reliability required for both live events and fixed installations. The media player can serve live music tours and festivals such as Rita Ora, TEMS and Electric Picnic, demonstrating its reliability and versatility in both creative and technical environments.

Designed for portability and flexibility, it integrates seamlessly with control room setups while maintaining ease of use for live event scenarios. Available immediately, the Nucleus bridges the gap between Hive’s compact Beeblade modules and the larger Beehive system, offering a scalable and adaptable solution for AV professionals.