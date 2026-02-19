LED Madness: ASB GlassFloor LED Court to Highlight Conference Tournaments
The Big 12 will use the glass LED courts for its men's and women's basketball tourneys this March.
Our friends at ASB GlassFloor are at it again. SCN has already taken a look at some of the company's immersive glass basketball courts used at Bayern and Kentucky, among a slew of others. Now, the Big 12 will be the first North American sports organization to use ASB GlassFloor’s LED-embedded, glass basketball court in live competition, per Sports Business Journal.
The Big 12 will install the LumiFlex at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, where the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held beginning March 4 with the women's and concluding March 10 with the men's championship game. If you've seen ASB GlassFloor in action before, you are aware that these courts provide an interactive experience for fans, with streams, games, stats, and analytics right on the floor as play happens.
That's all we know so far, but will keep you up to date as we learn more. For now, check out the preview video below!
Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.