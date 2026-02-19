LED Madness: ASB GlassFloor LED Court to Highlight Conference Tournaments

Our friends at ASB GlassFloor are at it again. SCN has already taken a look at some of the company's immersive glass basketball courts used at Bayern and Kentucky, among a slew of others. Now, the Big 12 will be the first North American sports organization to use ASB GlassFloor’s LED-embedded, glass basketball court in live competition, per Sports Business Journal.

The Big 12 will install the LumiFlex at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, where the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held beginning March 4 with the women's and concluding March 10 with the men's championship game. If you've seen ASB GlassFloor in action before, you are aware that these courts provide an interactive experience for fans, with streams, games, stats, and analytics right on the floor as play happens.

That's all we know so far, but will keep you up to date as we learn more. For now, check out the preview video below!

2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Tournament Court Reveal - YouTube Watch On