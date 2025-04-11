Green Hippo KASAI MX and TAGUS MX Hippotizer Media Servers Now Available

Green Hippo has released its new 2U Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers, the KASAI MX and TAGUS MX . Designed for smaller environments and tours, KASAI and TAGUS combine tour–proof hardware with incredible performance. Users can run two 4K outputs with confidence, or a smaller single output all from a single 2U media server. KASAI offers genlock for large surface displays that need more than one output. In comparison, TAGUS is ideal for corporate and installation environments with multiple displays that do not require genlock.

The Hippotizer MX Series offers five new customizable, dependable, and future-proofed Media Server solutions that enhance workflow efficiency with the best in high-quality playback and purpose-built design.

Building off 20 years of robust and dependable hardware, the Hippotizer MX Series provides 10-bit video playback for accurate color reproduction, supporting SMPTE 2110 and IPMX workflows, as well as easy system customization, and seamless delivery of large media and quality playback. Crafted for designers, touring professionals and integrators, the new solutions offer rear-chassis illumination, upgradeable and swappable media drives, customizable output configurations, and an OLED display.

“With the award-winning Hippotizer MX Series now in the hands of Live Event and Pro AV professionals, we look forward to seeing how these advanced tools will inspire and push the boundaries of creativity across the industry," said Nick Spencer, technical product manager, Green Hippo.