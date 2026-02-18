EPOS Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

EPOS has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the global standard for information security management systems. In an era of increasing data breaches and on-going threats, ISO 27001 provides a framework for organizations to protect sensitive information through risk management, policy and technology control.

[Finding Balance in Cybersecurity]

“We are proud to announce a significant milestone in our pursuit of performance," said Jesper Kock, VP of research and development. "ISO/IEC 27001 is more than a plaque on a wall. It is a formal, audited commitment to our partners and users of our products that their data—and the integrity of their communications—is shielded by the most rigorous information security standards in the world.”

“In the high-stakes arena of global enterprise; information is the ultimate asset. For the modern professional, every word spoken in meetings across an encrypted line represents the future of innovation and strategy. At EPOS, we understand that true audio excellence cannot exist without a foundation for absolute trust."

By meeting these stringent requirements, EPOS has demonstrated expertise in many key areas, according to Jesper, including risk management, operational resilience, and global compliance.

“By securing our internal data frameworks, we ensure that the ecosystem supporting customer devices is as robust as the audio engineering inside them," he concluded. "For us, security is not an afterthought; it is an essential component of our whole operation. Achieving ISO 27001 requires an exhaustive audit of our internal processes, from how we handle intellectual property to how we manage third-party vendor risks. For our all our clients, this means reduced risk and increased reliability."