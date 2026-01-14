ISE Insiders 2026: Marshall to Simplify Production Workflows on the Show Floor

Are you ready for ISE 2026? Don't worry, we have you covered. Before Fira de Barcelona opens its doors to thousands of visitors from Feb. 3-6, SCN asked several exhibitors to share some inside information. Through this series of short Q&As, we'll talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

[SCN's ISE Insiders 2026]

Today, Greg Boren, product marketing engineer, Marshall Electronics, talks PTZ POV cameras.

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Greg Boren: Dual-lens/two-lens PTZ tracking cameras are generating significant buzz as demand grows for more intelligent, automated production tools. These systems deliver enhanced subject auto-tracking, powerful lenses, smoother transitions and comprehensive coverage, making them ideal for live events, corporate environments, education, and houses of worship, where consistent framing and reliability are critical.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

GB: For Marshall, the primary focus will be our PTZ, POV, and advanced tracking cameras. We’re highlighting solutions that simplify production workflows, integrate seamlessly into existing AV infrastructures and provide dependable performance.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

GB: ISE starts the year with a fresh look at the latest technologies and what the industry has to offer. Global manufacturers, integrators, and end users all converge for a first-hand look at the technologies that will shape projects and purchasing decisions throughout the year.

SCN: In an industry that continues to emphasize 4K, why are your HD cameras still so popular?

GB: While 4K cameras continue to attract attention, nearly 85% of content is still viewed on mobile devices. Full HD (1080p) is a very versatile video format—it converts up to 4K and down to 720p (common with streaming) and delivers the optimal balance of image quality, bandwidth efficiency and compression. Our HD cameras also integrate seamlessly with third-party systems, including NDI, SRT and cloud-based platforms, enabling flexible, real-world productions workflows.