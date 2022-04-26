Head to the Cloud: Panasonic Expands KAIROS Platform for Remote Production

Panasonic Connect North America announced plans to develop a cloud-based solution for video production within the KAIROS ecosystem for the U.S. market that allows crews to take advantage of the KAIROS IT/IP production platform’s powerful video processing and distribution capabilities without confining them to an on-premise studio.

The cloud-based solution works with the on-premise KAIROS IT/IP platform (released in May 2020), which revolutionized video production by giving professionals unlimited control to deliver rich content to multiple screens and streams. This new cloud-based solution enters the market amid the proliferation of streaming platforms and the increased demand for quality video content and high production value. With corporations hosting more hybrid-style events and houses of worship looking to enhance virtual services, the cloud is playing an increasingly important role in streamlining workflows for greater efficiency.

For industries, such as higher education and house of worship, where it may be costly to set up a full-scale production studio, KAIROS Cloud-Based Solution can support the entire workflow in a simplified set-up. It consolidates video materials captured by cameras into the cloud and makes them accessible not only from the production site but also from remote offices and homes, allowing production teams to edit, produce and distribute content efficiently in real-time. Moving video production to the cloud means production sites can reduce their initial on-site investments and leverage the system to support hybrid workflows.

“While more and more organizations are looking to grow and enhance their video-based content, not all will have the space or budget to develop a full-scale production studio,” said Michael Bergeron, senior category owner, advanced technology and video production at Panasonic. “That’s where flexible solutions like KAIROS Cloud-Based Solution will become key to the industry’s future, giving all types of production crews a decentralized way to shoot, produce, distribute and deliver video content more efficiently.”

The new cloud solution shares the same software and underlying technology as the on-premise version, allowing for integration with any existing KAIROS ecosystem. This means production crews can easily leverage the cloud and on-premise versions separately or together for a seamless production workflow. KAIROS Core on premise delivers a single frame of latency to local screens necessary for IMAG applications, while a cloud account offers new features activation on a project basis. Adding the cloud component to a local hardware further enhances the flexibility and scalability for a production team at any level.

KAIROS customers using the cloud-based solution will also have the option to leverage a KAIROS Control Panel, with either the original AT-KC10C1 full size panel or the new AT-KC10C2 compact panel, to manage production workflows. The AT-KC10C2 (available Q4 CY2022) will enable the same level of operability as the AT-KC10C1 but in a compact layout ideal for fly-packs or smaller control rooms.

KAIROS Cloud-Based Solution also offers a monthly subscription-based pricing model that can scale up and down depending on production needs, making it more accessible to those who do not want to invest in a full-blown studio. Production teams can also increase and decrease storage as necessary.

To expand the flexibility of the broader KAIROS on-premise platform, Panasonic is also announcing the availability of Agile I/O, a new feature that provides AV professionals with additional input and output capacity and enhanced audio functions to support larger and more complex productions.

The new cloud-based solution, along with the KAIROS on-premise platform, the new AT-KC10C2 compact panel and Agile I/O, is on display at Panasonic’s NAB booth (C3607) from April 24-27, 2022.