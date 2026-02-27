Bruce Mason Centre Completes Audio Transformation

The Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna, New Zealand has completed a full upgrade of its main audio system with a suite of HARMAN Professional solutions, rooted in a new JBL Professional VTX A6 line array system to support the venue’s broad schedule of live performances. Operated by Auckland Live on behalf of Tataki Auckland Unlimited, the 1,100-seat theater serves as a regional hub for music, comedy, dance and community events, with seating that can transition from a tiered auditorium to an open-floor configuration for receptions and special programs.

[An Investment in Better Storytelling]

After two decades of operation, the previous system no longer met the demands of touring productions and modern performance requirements. Working with distributor JPRO, the venue selected the JBL VTX A6 line array for its output, size efficiency and rigging flexibility, enabling the arrays to adapt to changes in seating layout and stage configuration. The final system design also incorporated JBL VTX B18 subwoofers, JBL AC18 compact loudspeakers, Crown I-Tech amplifiers, and BSS processors to deliver improved clarity and consistency throughout the venue.

The installation features two flown arrays, each comprising of 12 JBL VTX A6 dual 6-inch line array elements. Twelve JBL VTX B18 arrayable 18-inch subwoofers support low-frequency coverage in a cardioid configuration and can be flown or ground stacked depending on the event. Eight JBL AC18 loudspeakers are positioned under the balcony to maintain uniform sound for patrons seated in shadowed areas. All loudspeakers are driven by Crown I-Tech 43500HD amplifiers, with BSS BLU-806 processors providing signal management over the networked system.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

System design and prediction were completed using JBL’s Venue Synthesis 3D Acoustic Simulation software, which modeled coverage, aiming and delay structures across multiple configurations. “The platform enables precise angle prediction, system tuning and delay time optimization for each loudspeaker position,” said Tim Robertson, tour sound manager with JPRO. “It is remarkably accurate compared to real-world performance, significantly streamlining live tuning and system commissioning.”

To support quick deployment for the theatre’s varied programming, the team used JBL’s ArrayLink app to develop six presets that simplify reconfiguration. Combined with the fast-rigging features of the VTX A Series, the arrays can be scaled and repositioned in under 30 minutes, enabling the technical crew to adjust for everything from concerts to family entertainment.

“The VTX rigging system delivers the flexibility and performance the venue needs for its varied event schedule,” said Lindsay Clements of the Bruce Mason Centre technical team. “The sound is clean and holds up beautifully across different instruments and sources.”