Sports AV 2026: Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

Thought Leader: Ted Greely, Territory Account Manager at Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

As universities expand their athletic programs and esports initiatives, they’re increasingly expected to deliver the same broadcast-quality experiences audiences expect from professional venues. The new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, which was built as the school transitions to Division I athletics, embodies how the right AV foundation can elevate both the in-person and remote viewing experience.

Panasonic Projector and Display Americas worked closely with the university to integrate professional-grade display technology throughout the arena, ensuring every seat and every screen contributes to an immersive environment. Across the facility, high-brightness 4K panels—including TH-43SQE2, TH-55SQE2, TH-65SQE2, TH-75SQE2, and TH-86SQE2 models—deliver vivid, reliable visuals for live game feeds, instant replays, player stats, and digital signage. The SQE2 Series’ 24/7 durability and color-accurate IPS panels make them ideal for the fast-paced demands of collegiate sports and esports competitions alike.

Beyond the displays, the arena’s ecosystem connects seamlessly with Panasonic’s professional cameras and streaming infrastructure, which supports content capture and distribution to remote audiences without adding technical complexity for staff. The result is a venue that operates like a professional broadcast environment, giving students and fans the opportunity to experience live sports and esports events with the same polish and excitement found in pro arenas.

From flexible signal management to energy-efficient design, each component works together to support a future-ready, connected campus. The Anderson Arena demonstrates how thoughtful AV integration can turn higher-education sports facilities into dynamic, multi-purpose hubs that inspire engagement, build community pride, and create new opportunities for storytelling both on the field and on the screen.