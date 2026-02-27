New Hampshire PBS Prepares for Future Statewide ATSC 3.0 Operations

Heartland Video Systems (HVS) has completed an air-chain system upgrade enabling New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS) to prepare for future statewide ATSC 3.0 operations. This upgrade also included converting the NHPBS Stewartstown site to begin broadcasting ATSC 3.0 over-the-air (OTA) service. HVS provided the complete solution, including design and consulting services; all required hardware and software; system pre-staging and configuration; and remote support for equipment turn-on.

NHPBS operates a statewide OTA system comprised of three full-power transmitter sites in Durham, Keene, and Littleton, along with two additional low-power transmitter sites in Hanover and Stewartstown, with the OTA signal originating from the studio facilities in Durham. The project objectives included upgrading the existing ATSC 1.0 encoding solution to improve workflow, adding ATSC 3.0–compatible air-chain equipment for all five transmitter sites, providing regionalized EAS messaging capability across the state, and flash-cutting one LPTV site (Stewartstown) from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 OTA service.

The upgrade began at the NHPBS studio with the replacement of the existing ATSC 1.0 program encoders with new primary and backup XOS units from Harmonic. These new encoders were equipped with MPEG-2 5xHD program licenses, Dolby audio, EAS processing, PSIP fetch, Nielsen watermarking, and audio loudness control, simplifying NHPBS workflow. A TSACO-3000 redundancy switch from DTV Innovations was installed at the output of the ATSC 1.0 encoder system to facilitate automated switching of the main and backup encoders. Additionally, a separate pair of Harmonic XOS primary and backup encoders with HEVC-DASH outputs was installed for ATSC 3.0 signal processing.

Previously, the NHPBS centralized ATSC 1.0 broadcast architecture distributed the same EAS messages to receivers across the entire state, regardless of viewer location. Given that the state of New Hampshire spans approximately 190 miles from north to south and features diverse terrain and weather conditions, there was a need to enable regionalized EAS messaging. To enable regionalized EAS messaging, a Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-III EAS receiver with Multi-Station and Advanced Emergency Alert (AEA) software options was installed at the Durham studio, along with additional DASDEC-EXR units deployed at each of the five OTA transmitter sites. All DASDEC units are equipped with the company’s EAS-Net protocol for streamlined integration.

The NHPBS low-power broadcast transmitter site located in Stewartstown, NH, is situated in the far northern region of the state. The site has been upgraded via a flash cut to begin broadcasting the ATSC 3.0 standard and is fed by an ATSC 3.0 STLTP signal from the Durham studio. HVS provided a new Rohde & Schwarz TMU9evo air-cooled UHF solid-state transmitter operating on RF channel D34. The transmitter is capable of up to 1,025 kW transmitter power output (TPO) in either ATSC 1.0 or ATSC 3.0 operation. Features include dual-drive exciters licensed for ATSC 3.0, GPS-based time synchronization, and ATSC 3.0 IP monitoring software. Transmitter installation and on-site proof-of-performance testing were subcontracted by NHPBS to a third-party provider.

To help NHPBS monitor the health and performance of its new on-air equipment, HVS supplied a Triveni Digital StreamScope XM analyzer for use at the studio. The StreamScope is configured to monitor IP, ASI, and RF signal inputs and is fully equipped to provide performance metrics for ATSC 3.0 signals. Additionally, HVS supplied an Airwavz.tv TVXplorer, which utilizes a RedZone receiver and a customer-supplied laptop PC for on-the-go testing of the ATSC 3.0 station signal at the Stewartstown site.

"What began as a bit of an overwhelming task, HVS quickly, and expertly, guided us to a solution that prepares us for the future," concluded Tom Nickodemus of NHPBS. "The HVS team are truly a remarkable bunch, and above all, patient in their approach and worked tirelessly until we had met our objective. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the HVS folks in future endeavors."