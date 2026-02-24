Spring Is in the Air, and Daktronics Is at the Ballpark for the Philadelphia Phillies

Daktronics designed and installed a new outfield video display and ribbon board at BayCare Ballpark, the spring training home to the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, FL. Installed in late 2025, the new video board includes a custom control system and digital content package. The new enhancements made their official debut at the Phillies’ Grapefruit League home opener on Sunday, February 22.

[Brave New Vision]

“The Phillies spring training experience has received a major upgrade, thanks to Daktronics,” said John Timberlake, director, florida operations, Phillies. “Our new video board and the incredible technology behind it are significant enhancements to BayCare Ballpark, bringing our fans even closer to the action.”

The main video display measures 42x75.5 feet and features a 10mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the ballpark. Its variable content zoning allows the board to show one large image or multiple windows of live video, stats, graphics and more, keeping fans immersed in the action.

"We are thrilled to be part of the BayCare Ballpark renovations and can't wait to see how their new video system transforms their fan experience,” said Mike Kempany, Daktronics sales representative. “It was a pleasure working with the team as they carefully considered the best technologies. After thorough evaluation, the fans may look forward to the brightest display Daktronics offers combined with HDR capabilities, all driven via Daktronics Show Control with Camino."

A new ribbon board was also installed along the seating fascia, measuring approximately 5x25 feet. It also features the same 10mm pixel spacing and provides the opportunity to highlight partners throughout events while providing additional game statistics and information.

To power the LED displays, a custom Daktronics control system featuring Show Control was included with the installation. This control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware. Together, these features deliver a powerful, user-friendly production solution for operators. BayCare Ballpark will also receive a custom content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services, an in-house creative team.