Panasonic Launches New PTZ Camera Series

The What: To meet the professional video industry’s expanding need to produce content online and offline, Panasonic is introducing a new line of integrated Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras that deliver outstanding image quality and efficient streaming for home office, corporate, education and live content creation environments.

The What Else: The company’s new integrated PTZ camera line-up consists of five new models. Three models (AW-UE40, AW-UE50 and AW-UE80) are compact, dome shaped and offer a new direct drive system for precise, accurate panning and zooming and to assure quiet operation (NC25 or lower), so they can be installed in virtually any video shooting situation. The new 4K models also combine a 74.1-degree viewing angle and a 24X optical zoom to capture the entire space from the back of the room. Outputs include 3G-SDI (UE80 and UE50 only), HDMI and IP for the flexibility to integrate with a variety of workflow infrastructures. In addition to RTMP and RTMPS streaming, the UE80/UE50/UE40 also support NDI |HX2 and SRT to assure stable and safe video streaming.

As the top-of-the-line model, the UE80 offers exclusive features including 4K 60p resolution; high bandwidth 100Mpbs NDI for transmitting high-quality, low latency video; and FreeD protocol support for incorporating realistic virtual studio sets and elements into remote productions.

As professionals continue to work from home and find their web cameras to be insufficient for long-term use, the new AW-HE20 and AW-UE20 PTZ cameras offer an affordable solution for companies looking to support remote employees with high quality video streaming. Ideal for small offices, huddle rooms and home offices, the HE20 features Full HD, while the UE20 supports 4K/30p providing users with options for HD or 4K picture quality. Sporting a new design, the HE20 and UE20 feature a wide 71-degree viewing angle, a 12x optical zoom and outputs include SDI, HDMI, USB and IP for increased compatibility in corporate and education environments.

The Bottom Line: In addition to the new PTZ cameras, Panasonic also is releasing the AV-UHS5M6G NDI I/F unit for the compact AV-UHS500 SDI/HDMI live switcher and the AK-HRP1010GJ studio remote operation panel to succeed the AK-HRP1000GJ remote operation panel for its AK- series of studio cameras and select PTZ and camcorders. This AV-UHS5M6G NDI I/F unit will enable the UHS500 12G/3G SDI switcher to support high quality, low latency video transmission of NDI and NDI|HX. The AK-HRP1010GJ features key improvements including an LCD touch panel and simplified menu structure for easier navigation and operation, a nine-pin D-sub connector for easier system integration and SDXC SD card slot for increased compatibility.