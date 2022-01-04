Panasonic Expands Its Immersive Entertainment Collaboration with AREA15

There's no better time to announce an experiential collaboration than at CES 2022 — especially when the located just off the Strip in Las Vegas.

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announced its newest collaboration with AREA15, an experiential event and entertainment district in Las Vegas. AREA15 offers a curation of vibrant, themed entertainment experiences and ever-changing art and retail experiences for locals and visitors of all ages.

This five-year collaboration with Panasonic will provide AREA15 with turnkey solutions from the very best of Panasonic’s solutions such as software development, engineering, projection design, show-quality support, industry-leading projectors and more to provide seamless and unparalleled 360-degree visual experiences.

[ An Extended Team Means Success for Themed Entertainment Events ]

AREA15 is utilizing Panasonic’s PT-RQ35KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE 4K laser projectors for its multi-purpose Live Events space, The Portal. Each of the fourteen (14) PT-RQ35s deliver 30,000lm of high brightness and 4K resolution for stunning, eye-catching visuals, providing realistic, vibrant, and vivid images, putting visitors at the center of the action. The PT-RQ35KU Series is the smallest and lightest 4K projector of its class and the latest addition to the wide range of laser projectors already in use. The PT-RQ35KU’s were easily installed, stacked, and calibrated for simplified workflows to significantly reduce logistics and installation hassles.

[ So, You Want to Do Projection Mapping! ]

“Over the last few years and especially as audiences return to in-person events, Panasonic has recognized a growing demand among consumers around the globe for more out-of-the-box, immersive experiences,” said John Baisley, senior vice president of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, PSSNA. “We’re proud to answer the call by collaborating with AREA15 to bring the best, most creative, 360-degree immersive entertainment to audiences in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas, and around the world. From the immersive Van Gogh exhibits to the first Illuminarium Experiences spectacle in Atlanta, Panasonic’s state-of-the-art projection and lens technology has played a pivotal role in bringing successful entertainment experiences to life.”

Panasonic began its partnership with AREA15 in spring 2021. The first experience using Panasonic projectors inside AREA15’s Portal, a 7,500 square foot, 360-degree projection-mapped room, was the critically acclaimed tour, “Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience.” In addition to showcasing immersive art experiences to thousands of visitors inside the Portal, Panasonic’s 4K projectors, such as the PT-RQ35KU series, provide brilliant bespoke backdrops for theater performances, music concerts, corporate events, private parties, and much more.