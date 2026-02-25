Introducing the ‘ISE Foundation,’ Creating New Opportunities for Talent Development and Innovation

Introducing the ISE Foundation. Launched by Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), this new industry-led initiative is aimed at creating lasting benefits for the AV and systems integration ecosystem. Beyond the annual exhibition, the Foundation will enable year-round programs that connect industry professionals, support emerging startups, and strengthen local community initiatives in Barcelona and Catalonia.

"The ISE Foundation formalizes our commitment to the AV sector while strengthening ties with our host city," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "By working closely with local institutions and the broader industry, AVIXA, CEDIA and the ISE Foundation can build a lasting legacy that supports innovation, talent development, and community engagement year-round, further ensuring our impact is meaningful, sustainable, and beneficial for both professionals and the wider region."

Established alongside its co-owners, AVIXA and CEDIA, and supported by the Barcelona City Council and the Government of Catalonia, the Foundation creates a formal structure to extend ISE’s contribution to the industry well beyond the four days of the annual exhibition.

"We’re proud to join CEDIA to form this initiative, which strengthens the audiovisual industry by expanding career pathways, supporting emerging businesses, and fostering significant social impact," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "As the global trade association for the AV industry, our mission is to advance the profession, and efforts like this are essential to shaping its future."

(Image credit: ISE)

Announced on the opening day of ISE 2026 under the theme “Powering On, Together”, the Foundation marks a strategic evolution of the show’s role within the AV ecosystem. Moving beyond a yearly gathering for the channel, ISE is joining with both AVIXA and CEDIA to deliver a year-round program for workforce development, startup acceleration, and industry-led social impact. The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Blackman; Labuskes; Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA; Raquel Gil, deputy mayor of Barcelona; and Miquel Sàmper, Minister for business and labor for the government of Catalonia, highlighting the shared commitment of both industry leaders and local institutions to the Foundation’s long-term impact.

A central pillar of the Foundation is talent development. Skills shortages continue to challenge manufacturers, integrators and service providers across the AV landscape, and the Foundation aims to address this gap through structured, scalable initiatives. Its Training the Trainers program equips educators with industry-aligned AV competencies using curricula developed by AVIXA and CEDIA. Following a successful AVIXA pilot in Catalonia in 2025, the program is now set to expand significantly, with plans to partner with up to 150 institutions. Complementary initiatives, including AV Career Days and the planned introduction of industry-aligned vocational pathways from 2027, are designed to create a clearer and more direct route from education into employment within the AV sector.

Innovation forms the second core focus. Building on the momentum of Innovation Park at ISE 2026, which hosted 130 startups, the Foundation will provide greater continuity and post-event support for emerging companies. Through structured mentorship, investor engagement and access to industry networks, early-stage ventures will receive support to move beyond proof-of-concept and towards commercial viability. The objective is not only to showcase innovation on the show floor, but to actively nurture technologies that will shape the next phase of market development.

The Foundation’s third pillar centers on social responsibility, reinforcing the broader societal value of AV and integrated technologies. Strategic collaborations are being developed with organisations including Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, Associació Cívica La Nau and Fundació Joan Miró, as well as projects connected to Casa Batlló. These partnerships aim to translate the capabilities of the AV sector into measurable impact across healthcare, education and cultural engagement, further strengthening the industry’s value proposition to public and private stakeholders.