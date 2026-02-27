Video Case Study: 1 SOUND Brings Energy, While Remaining Pleasant at Portland Theater

Foster Theater is bringing renewed life with a renewed sound system from 1 SOUND to a venue that is more than 110 years old. Now reimagined as a 250-seat performing arts space, the theater supports dance, music, and theater programming within an intimate, carefully renovated interior.

The theater’s interior was rebuilt from the ground up. The space was designed first and foremost for dance performances. The system also needed to maintain a minimal visual footprint and support a range of programming beyond dance. John Bottrell, the audio designer and installer, explained, “We needed [the audio experience] to have energy and be pleasant at the same time.”

The final system features two Contour CT28 loudspeakers flown as the main left and right, supported by two SUB215 subwoofers for low-frequency extension. Six Cannon C6 loudspeakers serve as both front fills for close seating sections and stage fills, ensuring performers can hear music clearly as they move across the stage. In the upstairs lounge overlooking the theater, four Cannon C4 loudspeakers extend coverage into the balcony environment. The system is powered by Powersoft Unica amplifiers.

Check it out in the video below.

Foster Theatre Audio Design Case Study - YouTube Watch On