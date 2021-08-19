Extron Adds New DTP3 Generation Products

The What: Extron is issuing the DTP3 Series, the newest 4K/60 HDMI products to join the comprehensive DTP line. The DTP3 T 202 transmitter and DTP3 R 201 receiver provide long-distance signal extension of HDMI and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over the new Extron XTP DTP 22 shielded twisted pair cable.

The What Else: The extenders support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and comply with HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, video is transported without compression. The transmitter features an HDMI loop-through input to support a local monitor, and the receiver provides stereo audio de-embedding for streamlined integration. Feature-packed and housed in low profile enclosures, the DTP3 T 202 and DTP3 R 201 are ideal for discreet placement within any professional environment.

The Bottom Line: In addition to enabling uncompressed extension of video data rates up to 18 Gbps, the DTP3 Series supports HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D and embedded HD lossless audio formats. A few of the DTP3 T 202 transmitter's many integrator-friendly features include simultaneous transmission of bidirectional RS-232 signals from a control system for AV device control, Extron's EDID Minder technology that ensures connected sources power up properly and reliably output content for display, and flexible remote power capability. Power can be delivered from either the transmitter or receiver, allowing both devices to share one power supply.