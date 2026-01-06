Extron Releases New DTP3 Transmitter

Extron unveiled its new DTP3 T 211, a long distance transmitter for sending USB-C video and bidirectional RS‑232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. The transmitter can provide up to 100 watts of charging power to the USB-C source when deployed with the Extron UPI 100 power injector. HDMI loop-through is also available for convenient local monitoring.

[A Network-First Reality]

The transmitter supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling, EDID Minder, and HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression. The compact enclosure size and remote power capability make the DTP3 T 211 ideal for discreet placement in lecterns, beneath tables, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.

“The DTP3 T 211 expands design options for USB-C connectivity and extension within DTP Systems,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Its HDMI loop‑out and ability to support USB-C device charging delivers increased functionality and convenience.”

The DTP3 T 211 enables the reliable, long distance transmission of USB-C DisplayPort alt-mode video supporting HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. In addition, the DTP3 output can be configured to send video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional RS-232 signals to an HDBaseT-enabled display. It is backward compatible with first-generation DTP-enabled products.