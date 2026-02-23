Extron Unveils New DTP3 Transmitter for USB-C

Extron has introduced its DTP3 T 211, the newest addition to the DTP3 platform that is available immediately. This long distance transmitter sends USB-C video and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. The transmitter can provide up to 100 watts of charging power to the USB-C source when deployed with the Extron UPI 100 power inserter. It supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression.

“The DTP3 T 211 expands design options for USB-C connectivity and extension within DTP Systems,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Offering an HDMI loop through and the ability to support USB-C device charging in a compact enclosure, our latest DTP3 product delivers increased functionality and convenience."

Offering a compact enclosure, remote power capability, and an HDMI loop-through output for convenient local monitoring, the DTP3 T 211 is ideal for discreet placement in lecterns, beneath tables, and a host of other applications.

ICYMI: Extron's New HDMI EDID Emulator for 8K and 21:9 Ultra-Wide Displays

(Image credit: Exton)

Extron's new EDID 121 is a next-generation EDID emulator for 8K, 5K, and 21:9 ultra-widescreen displays. This problem-solving device features Extron-exclusive EDID Minder Plus technology to provide enhanced 512-byte EDID emulation for supporting additional memory blocks needed to convey advanced display capabilities via EDID and DisplayID structures. Users can choose from several pre-stored EDID profiles or capture and save EDID from a connected display. The EDID 121 is ideal for a wide variety of professional environments, including 5K Microsoft Teams Front Row and other ultra-wide aspect ratio display applications.

The EDID 121 is HDCP 2.3 compliant and supports resolutions up to 8K/60 at data rates up to 40.1 Gbps. It provides many convenient integration-friendly features, including automatic HDMI input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, and user-selectable HDCP authorization. It ships with an energy-efficient Extron Everlast power supply and is housed in a compact quarter-rack width metal enclosure.