Extron Delivers Mathematically Lossless Transmission of Images. Here's How

Extron introduced the FOX3 111 Series Fiber Optic Extenders for secure long-haul transmission of HDMI video with embedded audio. Engineered for high-resolution image performance, these extenders use Extron all-digital technology to deliver mathematically lossless transmission of images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over a fiber optic cable.

[Pro AV Standards Are Set to Take over Barcelona]

Designed specifically for AV systems, FOX3 111 extenders include many integrator-friendly features such as Key Minder, EDID Minder, Ethernet monitoring and control, internal test patterns, a USB-C configuration port, remote configuration, and Ethernet monitoring and control. A compact, low profile enclosure allows for discreet installation.

“We engineered our latest FOX3 Series fiber optic signal extenders for optimized signal extension with exceptional performance and reliability,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Their compact design and integrator-friendly features simplify installation while ensuring uncompromised quality.”

FOX3 111 Series Extenders are compatible with the complete line of FOX3 Matrix Switchers. Extron FOX3 Matrix Switchers are available in standard sizes up to 840x840 as well as custom designs up to 2000x2000 and larger. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.