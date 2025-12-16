Extron Unveils New Presentation Matrix Switchers

Extron has introduced its new DTP3 CrossPoint Series configurable presentation matrix switchers. These switchers were designed to deliver high-performance matrix switching with HDMI and DTP3 inputs and outputs, audio DSP with AEC, Dante, a power amplifier, and a control processor, all in a single box. DTP3 CrossPoint matrix switchers feature reversible DTP3 I/O ports, enabling one unit to support multiple matrix configurations to suit the unique needs of each project.

[Pro AV Hangs Tough]

DTP3 CrossPoint 4K/60 Presentation Matrix Switchers are available in four sizes, providing flexible input / output configurations to match a wide range of system applications: the DTP3 CrossPoint 884, configurable from 8x12 to 12x8; DTP3 CrossPoint 662, configurable from 6x8 to 8x6; DTP3 CrossPoint 642, configurable from 6x6 to 8x4; and the DTP3 CrossPoint 62, configurable from 6x4 to 8x2.

With a maximum data rate of 18 Gbps, they support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. Extron-patented Vector 4K technology facilitates state-of-the-art video scaling on each output. Other professional capabilities include seamless switching, logo keying, signal extension up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CAT 6A cable, and more. Providing complete system integration for large AV systems in a 2U or 3U enclosure, the DTP3 CrossPoint Series is ideal for AV applications with multiple source and displays and that require sound reinforcement and system control.

“Our DTP CrossPoint lineup has always provided market leading performance, functionality, and value,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The new DTP3 CrossPoint Series builds upon this tradition, taking matrix switching to a new level with added versatility and capabilities. The configurable I/O and scaling on all outputs gives plenty of design options for a wide range of presentation environments.”

The DTP3 CrossPoint Series features audio capabilities such as DSP with acoustic echo cancellation and 32x32 Dante networking. They are also compatible with Extron ProDSP audio processing via the EXP port. A configurable USB Audio Interface provides easy connectivity to computer-based soft codecs and program playback sources. The new 200-watt amplifier doubles the power of the previous generation, and is configurable to drive low impedance, as well as 70-volt and 100-volt distributed loads.

Integrated ShareLink Pro wired and wireless presentation is available on select models for convenient collaboration and sharing of content from computers, tablets, or smartphones, and also brings digital signage, active learning, and video streaming capabilities.