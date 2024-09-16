Dane Mathews to Give Keynote at Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2024

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), which takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature Taco Bell chief digital and technology officer Dane Mathews as its keynote on December 8. Mathews keynote speech is titled “Innovating Experience: Taking a Bold Approach to Customer Connection in QSR and Beyond.”

He will explore the evolution of breakthrough omni-channel experiences centered around driving customer loyalty and brand engagement. Additionally, he will share how Taco Bell is leveraging its innovative spirit to reimagine how technology is used within their restaurants and beyond and how to harness the power of collaboration to develop a new breed of restaurant experiences.

At Taco Bell, Mathews leads enterprise digital CX & technology strategy including experience strategy and design, loyalty, customer relationship management (CRM), commerce, data analytics/automation, and foundational technologies. His team leverages Taco Bell’s cultural & brand leadership capabilities to deliver holistic, powerful experiences that create lasting connections with consumers and team members. In addition, Mathews leads Taco Bell’s digital transformation leveraging agile approaches and automation to accelerate Taco Bell’s enterprise growth agenda.

“We’re thrilled that Dane Mathews is joining the DSE 2024 program,” said David Drain, director, event programs, DSE. “We’ve been following Taco Bell’s transformation and their approach to driving engagement through innovation. This presentation will be a fascinating look at how technology and omnichannel execution is changing everything.”

“At Taco Bell, innovation is ingrained in our DNA,” said Mathews. “I’m looking forward to exploring how the brand reimagines technology to improve and evolve the consumer and team member experience, driving loyalty and brand engagement.”