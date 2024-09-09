Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Introduces Innovation Park

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is unveiling Innovation Park at this year's event, taking place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Developed in partnership with AAG Consulting Group, the Innovation Park will be centrally located within the show floor and will feature topic-based exhibits, roundtable discussions, and guided discourse, fostering collaboration and inspiration for elevating the experience.

“DSE serves as a dynamic platform for companies within the digital signage industry to strengthen existing relationships and forge new partnerships," said Stuart Armstrong, founder and managing director at AAG Consulting Group. "The Innovation Park is specifically designed to facilitate these connections. From my experience, these relationships are crucial for increasing visibility to deal flow and driving revenue. My team at AAG Consulting and I are excited to collaborate with each sponsor company.”

Each designated sponsor within the Innovation Park includes one topic-branded kiosk. Each sponsor will also lead a discussion group in the centralized meeting area. Initial sponsors and their topics include:

Coffman Media: Power of Partnerships

Skykit: Real-Time Data

STREAM: Contextual Media

Wallboard: Next Gen Integration

Zutek: Installation and Field Services

The Innovation Park will also include a digital installation of transparent LED screens provided by ClearLED.

“I’m very pleased with the education-forward approach that AAG Consulting Group proposed for this year’s DSE show,” said David Drain, DSE’s director of event programs. “The sponsors have appreciated the opportunity to provide thought leadership in a turnkey exhibit space.”