Black Box Releases Emerald PE IP-Based KVM Extender

The What: Black Box is expanding its Emerald Unified KVM platform with the release of Emerald PE IP-based KVM extenders.

The What Else: Emerald PE transmitters and receivers enable extension and matrix switching of pixel-perfect HD DVI video (up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz), transparent USB 2.0, and bidirectional analog audio over a dedicated or existing IP network, or the internet, between any number of users and computers, servers, or virtual machines. The IP-based KVM solution features built-in system redundancy with dual network ports and can be deployed as a point-to-point KVM extender connecting the user to a remote computer or, when scaled up, can serve as a managed KVM matrix switching system.

Emerald PE delivers every pixel of every video frame with lossless compression over distances up to 328 feet (100 meters) over Cat-x or up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) over SFP/fiber, and eliminates distance limitations completely when deployed over an IP network or the internet. Dual network ports (RJ45 and SFP) ensure redundancy and support fast failover switching in the event that one connection goes down. Like other Emerald KVM solutions from Black Box, Emerald PE connects to virtual machines over RDP or RemoteFX without the need for additional transmitter units.

Available in single- and dual-head models, Emerald PE receivers support single- and multiple-monitor desks. Full compatibility with Emerald SE, Emerald ZeroU, and the Emerald Remote App ensures that this new KVM offering from Black Box integrates smoothly into existing Emerald KVM systems. For matrix switching setups that exceed 20 endpoints, the Black Box Boxilla KVM Manager facilitates convenient and secure system configuration.

“This new addition to our Emerald KVM line offers exceptional performance and value for HD-centered applications that demand crystal-clear video and reliable control of remote computers,” said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM products at Black Box. “Emerald PE extenders reliably connect users with one or many remote machines, ensuring zero keyboard/mouse latency that makes it feel as if the computer is situated just below the user’s desk. While it is optimized for HD, Emerald PE provides room for growth. Should users’ requirements change, the system also supports higher resolutions with the addition of Emerald 4K extenders.”

The Bottom Line: Emerald PE is designed for applications including HD video and audio editing, live production, broadcast playout, 3D and graphic design, and medical imaging.