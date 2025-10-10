Just Add Power Provides Integrators More Flexibility in Deployments. Here's How

Just Add Power's Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) system configuration software now fully supports the Intellinet Network Solutions 54-Port L3 Fully Managed PoE+ Switch. This integration offers integrators even more flexibility for deploying Just Add Power systems, including multi-switch configurations in commercial and enterprise applications where high port density, advanced routing, and significant Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) demands are required. By combining robust network infrastructure with AMP's streamlined management, integrators can confidently scale their systems to meet the needs of even the most complex projects.

"Supporting the Intellinet switch with our AMP software reflects our long-term commitment to expanding an open, flexible ecosystem for AV-over-IP," said Ed Qualls, CEO at Just Add Power. "As projects grow in size and complexity, we want integrators to know that Just Add Power will continue to deliver the tools and partnerships they need to stay ahead of evolving demands, giving them the flexibility and confidence to build networks that scale with their customers' needs."

The integration of AMP with the Intellinet 562041 (IPS-54GM06-10G-850W) switch unlocks a powerful and scalable solution for AV over IP deployments. With 48 PoE+ ports and six 10G SFP+ uplinks, the switch is optimized for high-bandwidth environments that require VLAN segmentation, multicast streaming, and seamless expansion across multiswitch configurations. AMP's intuitive interface simplifies setup and control, enabling integrators to deploy complex systems quickly and confidently. Fully compatible with Just Add Power's Omega, Ultra, and MaxColor series, this combined solution delivers intelligent traffic management, robust power delivery, and flexible architecture—making it ideal for commercial AV, smart infrastructure, and future-ready network designs.

With AMP software support, Just Add Power expands the ecosystem of compatible hardware integrations for its AV over IP solutions, giving integrators the proper tools to streamline configuration and management of this switch. The result is greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability, empowering integrators to deliver powerful performance across a wide range of applications.