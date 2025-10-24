How Luxul Is Transforming AVoIP Deployments

Luxul, a brand of Legrand | AV, has launched its new SW Series Managed PoE+ Switch Templates. This free feature is delivered via a simple firmware update (1.00.429) and is immediately available for all eight of the company's refreshed SW-505, SW-515, and SW-615 Series Managed PoE+ Switches, fundamentally simplifying the setup process for customers and guaranteeing optimized performance in complex AV over IP (AVoIP) environments.

[Introducing Zones, the Newest Member of Pro AV Industry]

The new templates eliminate the manual, time-consuming configuration historically required for managed switches, effectively removing the need for a customer to be a "switch expert." Instead, they can select a pre-configured template, such as Vaddio with Dante, Sonos, Video AVoIP, or Audio Dante, to instantly optimize the switch for that specific application. This streamlined process dramatically reduces installation time and minimizes the potential for human error.

"Simplifying complex technology to make our customers’ jobs easier is a core commitment across all Legrand brands," said Kirk Goodwin, Senior Product Manager for Luxul. "The Luxul Switch Templates empower installers to deploy high-performance, complex AVoIP systems quickly and reliably, regardless of their networking background. This feature saves significant time and cost on every project, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional AV experiences for their users."

The compatible line of Luxul SW Series Managed PoE+ switches includes models ranging from eight to 48 PoE+ ports, offering both front- and rear-port orientations to suit any installation. The SW Series switches are engineered from the ground up to meet the high-bandwidth, low-latency demands of AVoIP applications. The introduction of the templates further enhances this capability, ensuring smooth, error-free deployments. Unlike solutions that lock dealers into proprietary ecosystems or require mandatory VLAN settings, Luxul’s approach provides maximum flexibility, allowing integrators to mix and match various AVoIP technologies with confidence.