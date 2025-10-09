NETGEAR Introduces Enterprise-Grade Security

In conjunction with the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NETGEAR released a tailored security solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on an acquisition made earlier this year, NETGEAR delivers Exium, an all-in-one Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and hybrid firewall solution designed specifically for SMEs and the managed service providers (MSPs) that support them.

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, SMEs faced more than 3,000 cybersecurity incidents, nearly four times as many cybersecurity incidents as large enterprises, in 2025. Despite this increased risk, many security solutions remain overly complex or fragmented, making them difficult for smaller businesses to implement and manage effectively.

"Small and medium businesses are just as exposed to cyberthreats as larger enterprises, if not more, but most security solutions are either too complicated or piecemeal for them to handle," said Farooq Khan, VP of software security at NETGEAR. "By integrating Exium with our networking solutions, we’re offering SMEs easy-to-use, enterprise-grade protection. This helps empower them to counter modern threats confidently, lessening the burden on internal IT teams."

Delivering on the vision for NETGEAR’s enterprise offering set forth by NETGEAR for business president and GM Pramod Badjate, integration of the Exium SASE platform fills this gap by providing SMEs with a unified solution that combines advanced threat protection, AI-powered zero-trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), SD-WAN, and firewall capabilities in a single, user-friendly platform.

The platform allows SMEs to replace certain outdated, fragmented security systems with a modern, cloud-managed solution. All features are managed through a centralized, intuitive interface, simplifying network operations and security management. This helps enable businesses to protect data, users, and devices across multiple sites and remote locations with ease. The platform is optimized for MSPs, offering multi-tenant management and streamlined service delivery. This scalable, cost-effective security framework equips SMEs with the tools needed to help build a secure and resilient network infrastructure. With this solution, businesses can focus more on growth and innovation.