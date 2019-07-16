Black Box Launches ZeroU DVI Transmitter for Emerald Unified KVM Platform

The What: At IBC2019, Black Box will showcase the new Emerald ZeroU DVI transmitter for the company's high-performance Emerald Unified KVM platform. A little bigger than a smartphone, the ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SE receiver to give users a seamless desktop experience anywhere on a TCP/IP network—with actual hardware housed securely in a corporate data center or in the cloud.

The What Else: With dimensions of 7cm wide by 15.5cm long by 2.5cm high, the ZeroU device is well suited for applications in which space is limited or costly. Emerald enables the same high fidelity experience of a desktop PC even for media-rich applications, like watching videos, photo editing with Photoshop or 3D design with AutoCAD. Like all Emerald devices, the ZeroU transmitter can be managed by Boxilla, the award-winning KVM network management system from Black Box.

The Bottom Line: Supporting visually lossless full HD DVI video up to 1920x1200 and requiring less than 40Mbps of bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter brings high-performance connectivity to a wide variety of applications including broadcast, postproduction, and more.