OpenDrives Launches Astraeus Cloud-Native Data Services Platform

OpenDrives launched Astraeus, a cloud-native data services platform. Astraeus was designed to enable IT departments within enterprise organizations to configure, store, orchestrate, manage, secure, and deploy their mission-critical applications across dynamic environments, whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

The current dominance of cloud-first and cloud-only environments among organizations of all sizes has resulted in growing data silos. As a result, these same organizations are left grappling with ever-increasing public cloud costs. They’re searching for something more cost predictable, but with cloud-native resiliency and scale-out flexibility. Some seek hybrid solutions, thinking they need both cloud and on-premises or even all-multi-cloud environments, but OpenDrives’ Astraeus takes a different approach.

“Traditional data infrastructures, whether cloud or on-premises, have often been blamed for increased costs, lack of performance, and high complexity," said Sean Lee, CEO of OpenDrives. "Infrastructure has also been blamed for leaving data lifecycle challenges unresolved as data continues to sprawl, and workflows continue to get more complicated. At OpenDrives, we think infrastructure has not kept pace with workflow demands because infrastructure is not the right solution for the job. This isn’t about where to move your data. It’s about what you can do with your data. Outcome-based data services are the answer."

Built on cloud-native principles, Astraeus brings the flexibility, familiarity, and experience of the cloud back on-premises where performance and workflow management capabilities are key. The platform’s Kubernetes-based architecture and cluster-first design enable IT departments to deploy their entire cloud workflows (without having to re-architect anything) and access and manage disparate data stores—all from a unified namespace that can easily scale out when the need arises.

“The cloud fundamentally changed how we approach infrastructure, and that’s been incredibly valuable,” Lee continued. “But what we’re seeing now is that organizations have learned enough about their actual workflows to make smarter decisions about where applications should run. The question has shifted from ‘should we go to the cloud?’ to ‘where does each workflow perform best?’ Astraeus gives them data access and services to answer that question without creating workflow disruption.”

Astreaus handles demanding workflows across data-intensive industries by tackling every data lifecycle stage—from creation to ingestion, storage and performance, orchestration and unification, governance and compliance, consumption and operations, and protection and retention. Astraeus’ built-in services include: high-performance storage management; simple resource allocation and orchestration; flexible deployment and scalability; intelligent application and cluster management; data optimization and tiering; data governance and protection—all while controlled from a unified data plane. With these services, Astraeus can solve data and workflow challenges for a wide array of industries, including media and entertainment; architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); healthcare, financial services; retail, and more. The initial release will deliver a select set of data services, with continuous enhancements planned in upcoming updates.

With the addition of Astraeus to OpenDrives’ product lineup, customers can choose the right solution that best enables their workflows. The company’s flagship Atlas data storage and management platform is a network-attached storage (NAS) solution purpose-built for high-bandwidth, low-latency workflows. The new Astraeus cloud-native data services platform breaks down data silos and unifies data sprawl. The fully managed Atlas Cloud Plus services extends Atlas’ performance into the public cloud. All three choices are designed to convey the company’s product values of high performance, ease of use, flexibility, interoperability, extensibility, and cost predictability.