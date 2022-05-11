Barco Launches TruePix at ISE 2022, Unveiling a Seamless Viewing Experience

Barco, a global leader in professional visualization technology, launched a new LED video wall platform at ISE 2022. TruePix ensures an outstanding and long-lasting viewing experience, powered by innovative smart engineering. Drawing upon Barco’s long legacy in LED, TruePix is designed completely from the ground up to create a purpose-built video wall for a variety of enterprise applications. It perfects all aspects of the LED experience starting from installation, throughout its long lifetime, to after sales support, and maintenance. TruePix ensures a truly seamless experience bringing content to life as intended in control rooms, television studios, lobbies, boardrooms, auditoriums, and other corporate applications.

[Barco Roadmap 2022]

Key product highlights:

Truly seamless display

Smart engineering for an easy, perfectly aligned installation

Unmatched viewing experience thanks to the next gen Infinipix processor

Purpose-built robustness and ergonomics for 24/7 smooth and efficient operations

Superb color accuracy, under all lighting conditions

Reduced ecological footprint

10 years of dedicated service and support

With the ongoing cost erosion, LED technology is now within the reach of most companies, for a variety of applications. With TruePix, Barco combines the latest technological evolutions, a vast amount of expertise, and innovative, smart engineering. The result is a unique mounting technology, impressive image quality, and ensuing longevity. These high-resolution 16:9 tiles are available in multiple options, with pixel pitches ranging from 0.9-1.9 millimeters.

(Image credit: Barco)

Reliably perfect quality

The first product to incorporate Barco’s superior Infinipix Gen2 image processing system, TruePix ensures an unmatched viewing experience for all types of content. No visual distortions, low latency, perfect sync, and no tearing are the hallmarks of this system. Infinipix Gen2 also guarantees dimming without any loss in color accuracy, which drastically expands the effectiveness of the installation. What’s more, Barco’s proprietary smart calibration method for wide color gamut support and full color balancing control, will create rich and true-to-life images. TruePix also shows that visual excellence does not equal high-energy consumption. Its EcoPower mode ensures reduced energy consumption, helping to limit the ecological footprint.

[Barco, Strategic Radiology Brings Premium Diagnostic Portfolio to Radiologists]

SteadyView, a unique Barco feature, improves viewing ergonomics and reduces eye fatigue. This is especially important in control room environments, where the staff intensely use the wall for multiple hours on end. This makes TruePix one of the very first purpose-built LED walls for critical and high-intensity applications like control rooms and command centers.

Smart engineering for predictable, truly seamless outcomes

(Image credit: Barco)

The impressive image quality of an LED video wall can only come to its full right if the display is installed impeccably. However, there are always imperfections in the flatness of the walls and level of the floors, which very often cause mechanical stress in the frames of the tiles. This can lead to seams, damage, or difficulties during maintenance. TruePix’ innovative auto-balancing system counters these imperfections and makes sure the LED wall is 100% level and frictionless.

Furthermore, the installation time is also cut because the tiles all slide perfectly into place without the need for manual adjustments. The guided module insertion ensures a fully contactless and risk-free installation, with no risk of tile damage.

[ISE Kicks Off with Spectacular Projection Mapping Event]

Full service support for 10 years

For Barco, ensuring longevity, reliability and perfect display uniformity is of major importance. With its uncompromising service, Barco takes every measure to deliver the promised experiences to its customers. Availability of batch compatible modules throughout the life of the wall is therefore a key part of Barco’s service offerings. If a module needs to be replaced, Barco guarantees that batch-compatible spare tiles (along with full service support) are available for up to 10 years. This brings complete peace of mind and a reduced cost of ownership over the full lifetime of the product.

The Video wall Management Suite, Barco’s cloud-based platform for advanced video wall management, allows for monitoring, diagnosing, and/or controlling the TruePix installation remotely. This maximizes uptime and reduces the need and length of service interventions. TruePix is also the first LED product on the market to leverage 5Gb bandwidth. This makes the system up to 5 times more efficient with fewer cable runs and points of failure—as more LED modules can be connected in a single link. To further guarantee an uninterrupted data flow, four-way inter-tile communication and signal loop redundancy are embedded, making TruePix the most reliable LED solution in the market.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

The result of 25 years of innovation

(Image credit: Barco)

“We are proud to introduce the impressive TruePix platform, which will spearhead our LED portfolio,” said Bruno Devos, R&D director at Barco. “It was our goal to create a platform that not only guarantees great visual experiences, but also perfectly answers the needs of our customers in several key markets. TruePix is therefore the result of Barco’s 25 years of experience in innovating LED visualization. Again, we have raised the bar to deliver bright outcomes to our customers.”