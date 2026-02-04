Absen Launches New MicroLED Solution for Indoor Applications

Absen launched its CL V3 Series, an indoor COB MicroLED display designed to deliver exceptional visual performance and dependable operation across premium Pro AV environments. Designed for brand flagship stores, corporate lobbies, enterprise exhibition halls, conference environments, and control rooms, CL V3 delivers consistent visual performance and enhanced image quality for today’s most visually demanding professional spaces.

The CL V3 Series supports up to 97% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, delivers peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, and achieves an ultra-high 30,000:1 contrast ratio. Built on flip-chip COB technology and Absen’s nine-layer HTB ultra-black packaging process, the display produces deep blacks, reduced surface reflection, and enhanced image depth for immersive viewing in both bright and controlled lighting conditions. Adaptive color matching ensures consistent visuals across content sources and multi-screen installations.

“CL V3 represents a new standard for premium indoor LED,” said Trent Slyter, VP of sales for Pro AV. “From brand-forward retail spaces to corporate and public-facing environments, customers need displays they can trust for both visual precision and long-term performance. CL V3 was designed to deliver consistent image quality and simplified ownership, helping organizations create impactful visual experience with confidence.

The CL V3 features a 7680Hz ultra-high refresh rate for flicker-free low-grayscale performance and camera-friendly output. Its 22-bit grayscale and PWM+PAM hybrid drive technology ensure smooth color transitions without banding or visual artifacts, and boasts a TÜV Low Blue Light certification that supports visual comfort during prolonged use.

Absen’s five-fold energy-saving technology reduces overall power consumption by up to 20%, with automatic standby power cutoff delivering additional efficiency gains, supporting sustainability goals while lowering long-term operating costs.

The ultra-slim cabinet design supports wall-mounted, hanging, and stacking installations, enabling seamless integration into architectural spaces. Lightweight panels improve installation and maintenance efficiency, making CL V3 well-suited for brand flagship retail environments, corporate lobbies and public spaces, enterprise exhibition and experience centers, and conference and boardroom applications.