Barco, Strategic Radiology Brings Premium Diagnostic Portfolio to Radiologists

Global visualization company Barco has collaborated with Strategic Radiology, whose 1,500+ affiliated radiologists can now benefit from Barco's premium radiology and mammography solutions and services.

[Barco Roadmap 2022]

Strategic Radiology is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices representing a membership of over 1,500 radiologists across the U.S. They have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology’s private practice model. Via Strategic Radiology, all these groups now have access to Barco diagnostic imaging solutions.

Strategic Radiology members can choose a variety of high-quality diagnostic monitors to fulfill their needs for the hospitals they support, at outpatient clinics and in their homes. Barco diagnostic monitors are known to increase diagnostic accuracy, improve clinical productivity and save time and money.

[Barco Expands G Series Projectors]

Two Strategic Radiology members have already taken advantage of this partnership by purchasing Barco diagnostic monitors for their practice:

Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates (NVRA) is an institute of diagnostic imaging staffed with twelve highly trained and board-certified radiologists who strive to provide the best patient care.

is an institute of diagnostic imaging staffed with twelve highly trained and board-certified radiologists who strive to provide the best patient care. Southeast Radiology has been committed to staying on the forefront of modern-day radiology, maintaining up-to-date training on all the latest imaging technologies and interpretations. All radiologists of SERL are board-certified and received their training at nationally recognized academic institutions.

Focused on improving the delivery of care in radiology, Barco connects healthcare professionals at every patient touchpoint, from the imaging room, to radiology, through specialist consultations, and into the surgical suite. Barco offers the widest selection of fit-for-purpose medical imaging solutions that deliver the complete diagnostic picture supporting higher diagnostic capability, workflow, and cost effectiveness.

[Magewell Partners with Barco to Enhance Wireless Conferencing Experiences]

“The recently implemented relationship between Strategic Radiology and Barco has allowed Southeast Radiology to align cutting-edge radiological image visualization technology with the rapidly evolving needs of private practice radiologists," said Dr. Eric Rubin, radiologist at Southeast Radiology.