ISE Kicks Off with Spectacular Projection Mapping Event

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events officially kicks off ISE 2022 unveiling the I RISE projection mapping onto the Plaça d’Espanya by the Fira Montjuïc.

The evening before the official opening, the ‘I RISE’, an inspiring and eye-catching projection mapping event in a central Barcelona location, was one of the highlights of ISE 2022, and ISE attendees can be involved in its content.

Created and produced by Barcelona-based Flaix Studio, the immersive projection will explore themes of hope, regeneration and renewal as the pro AV industry looks to return to more normal ways of working following the upheaval caused by the pandemic. The 15-minute program will loop over two hours on four successive nights during ISE 2022.

The projection will take place on one of the iconic curved buildings on the Plaça d’Espanya by the Fira Montjuïc; sister venue to ISE’s new home, the Fira Gran Vía. The area is a popular traffic junction and landmark within the city, close to the Montjuïc fountain, a major Barcelona attraction.

An ISE social media campaign is encouraging exhibitors and attendees to suggest hashtags that summarize the industry’s hopes for the future. The best suggestions will be projected on the mapping in different languages.

I RISE will run from 21:00 to 23:00 on Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May. On the first evening ISE will mark the opening with a VIP reception on the roof terrace of the Catalonia Barcelona Plaza Hotel opposite.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, said: “Ever since 2018, when we started working towards moving ISE to its new home, we’ve had a really warm welcome from the numerous authorities and organizations that we’ve worked with in Barcelona and Catalonia. This projection mapping is our way of giving something back and saying ‘thank you’. It will also spread awareness of ISE to the city’s wider population.”

Sergio Garcia Roig, CEO of Flaix Studio, commented: “We are very proud to be working with ISE on this great project. I RISE is an immersive installation that for 15 minutes will make the viewer travel through the wishes and aspirations of an entire industry; one that has the vision and mission to make a better world from technology, entertainment and technological solutions.”