Barco ClickShare Bar Range Earns Carbon-Neutral Certification

Barco has taken a significant next step in ClickShare’s path towards a full carbon-neutral offering for meeting collaboration. The ClickShare Bar has been granted the carbon-neutral label by climate advisory organization CO2logic, a South Pole company and is the second ClickShare product to receive the carbon-neutral label, after the ClickShare Conference CX-50 2nd generation. With this recognition, Barco reinforces its commitment to design with sustainability in mind, as the ClickShare Bar is the first carbon-neutral video bar for wireless conferencing on the market.

According to a recent survey by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, 86% of IT managers indicate sustainability practices are crucial to achieve their business goals. ClickShare helps customers to equip meeting rooms with reliable technology and achieve sustainability goals at the same time.

[Barco ClickShare Bar and 15 More Videobars to Know for 2024]

Reducing the environmental footprint of its products has always been part of Barco’s DNA. The Barco Eco scoring is a transparent methodology to grade its products' ecodesign performance based on material use, energy efficiency, packaging and logistics, and lifecycle. Throughout the entire product lifecycle of the ClickShare devices, Barco substantially reduces CO2 emissions. ClickShare takes its sustainability endeavors a step further with the carbon-neutral certification for the ClickShare Bar range, which implies the remaining amount of CO2 is offset to guarantee real climate action.

The ClickShare Bar contains 35% next-life, recycled plastics.

Packaging is made of 86% recycled and 98% recyclable materials.

100% waste reduction between suppliers: packaging is completely re-used for shipments to and from main suppliers.

Power savings outperform the strictest Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) legislation requirements for standby mode by two times. In addition, it is 30% more energy efficient than competition in BYOD mode.

Efficient waste management and recycling commitment with ClickShare’s Trade-in program.

The ClickShare Bar emits 299.2 kg of CO2 in a 5-year lifecycle. That same 299.2 kg of CO2 is neutralized in the Huadu Afforestation project by planting 2.4 trees per ClickShare Bar.