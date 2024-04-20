On Hybrid Work 2024: Barco ClickShare

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Yannic Laleeuwe, Marketing Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

The world of work has changed more in the last five years than in the 50 years prior, embracing various work styles—from remote, to hybrid, to in-office.

To attract more people to the office for relevant face-to-face time with colleagues and managers, Barco ClickShare believes in turning the office into an employee magnet rather than resorting to a return-to-the-office mandate. Prioritizing the employee experience results in increased morale and productivity, lower attrition, and a positive business reputation.

Video technology plays an essential role in bringing inclusivity and equity to the meeting room." —Yannic Laleeuwe, Marketing Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

This shift has implications for the role and relevance of physical offices globally. Organizations are reshaping business culture, so their physical workplace and technology investments must meet the evolving needs of their workforce. According to Frost and Sullivan, 95 percent of IT decision makers plan office changes to support remote and hybrid work.

When employees work from home, they should feel seen and heard, and enjoy equal opportunities to contribute. Video technology plays an essential role in bringing inclusivity and equity to the meeting room. Currently, fewer than 15 percent of meeting spaces are video-enabled, indicating room for growth.

When purchasing room-based video conferencing devices, IT managers prioritize reliability, ease of use, security, and interoperability. Additional considerations include deployment flexibility, manageability, and ease of installation.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

This moment is pivotal in the workplace transformation; get it wrong and risk discouraging those seeking to rebuild connectivity; get it right and create a whole new way of working, including an improved employee experience, seamless connections, and empowered and efficient employees. With ClickShare, we have the technology to give all meeting participants an equal voice, and to provide IT managers with more peace of mind.