SCN Hybrid World: Videobars Offer Simplified Conferencing Solution

The hybrid world keeps turning and meeting equity has been a major focus. Originally, the concept was to get videoconferencing just right with multiple pieces of Pro AV gear—like PTZ cameras, speakerphones, and ceiling mics—bringing remote participants into meetings no matter where they were. But what if there was a way to get all that in one device?

The videobar provides that all-in-one solution and has become one of hybrid's biggest trends. The reason? The simple answer is … simplicity.

"With the rise of hybrid work, organizations need video collaboration in as many spaces as possible, and videobars are solutions that are easy to deploy," explained Sam Kennedy, senior director of product marketing, Crestron. “For most bars, all one needs to do is plug in the power, Ethernet, controller, and monitor. Solutions like that—which are repeatable at scale—simplify the process of bringing connectivity and collaboration into every meeting space.”

There are a lot of videobars to choose from, so it's important to remember not all are created equal; some are for huddle rooms, while others are designed for larger boardrooms. So, which is the right videobar for your next installation?

Conference Room in a Box

There are quite a few advantages in selecting a videobar for the current hybrid landscape. As Boom co-founder Fredrik Hörnkvist explained, videobars are literally conferencing in a box.

"They combine a camera, microphone, and speakers in a single unit, simplifying setup and reducing clutter in meeting spaces," added Hal Truax, president, commercial division of WyreStorm. "This integration is ideal for remote communication and virtual meetings, making them a preferred choice in the evolving landscape of workplace communication."

That doesn't mean videobars are 100% the answer for everyone, as they do come with some disadvantages. "As a static device, they are not always ideally suited to larger rooms or multipurpose environments, where people can be sat further away," Hörnkvist observed. "Not all offer the ability of expandable audio. We sometimes recommend a PTZ camera instead for larger rooms."

Advances like the Owl Labs ecosystem are reasons to believe that these disadvantages will improve in the not-so-distant future. "Videobars are, unfortunately, often only placed at the front of the room, making everyone in the meeting look small and clumped together,” said Ben Macdonald, vice president of global sales and channels at Owl Labs. "Everyone joining remotely feels like they aren’t a part of the conversation. When our Owl Bar is paired with the Meeting Owl, you have a front-of-room and center-of-room camera that covers almost the entire meeting space. This helps conversations flow better and allows everyone to feel included.”

All-in-one videobars, such as the WolfVision Cynap Videobar, bring video and audio high clarity to hybrid workspaces. (Image credit: WolfVision)

"While the disadvantage can be lack of options that address unique organizational needs, continued innovation has successfully addressed this challenge," added Nathan Coutinho, head of analyst relations and business strategy at Logitech. “From the use of AI for improved call quality to offering a variety of sizes and pricing to building products with sustainability in mind, the videoconferencing product experience is elevated to offer mostly benefits and make the purchasing decision tailored and easier. Today’s portfolio of products addresses the core challenges of a videoconferencing solution that is easy to manage and that creates an equitable experience for all participants regardless of where in the room they sit or if they are joining remotely."

AI and Other Features

A videobar has the same goal as any hybrid conferencing solution: Enable all participants to see and be seen and hear and be heard. Thus, most manufacturers and videoconferencing experts agree that video and audio quality is top of mind. It is also important to remember that size matters.

"Room aesthetics play a part, but ultimately a videobar has to deliver in terms of visual and audio performance," Hörnkvist said. "A high-capacity lens, powerful speakers, and mics are needed for larger rooms."

"The choice depends on the specific needs of the user and the meeting space,” Truax said. “Larger videobars may offer better audio quality and wider camera coverage, suitable for big conference rooms. Smaller ones are ideal for personal use or small meeting spaces and huddle rooms where portability and space-saving are priorities.”

"AI can enable features like auto-framing, voice tracking, noise reduction, and lighting adjustment, significantly improving the overall meeting experience." Hal Truax, WyreStorm

While ensuring that an inclusive conferencing space is established via the technology within the videobar, it is also important to consider the size of the room and where the videobar will be installed—not simply the location in the room, but if it will be attached to a display or rest on a tabletop—because mounting options become pivotal at that point.

"Something one might overlook is cloud vendors’ support of Android versus Windows," Kennedy added. "Typically, Microsoft brings more advanced features to Windows first, so if you’re looking to deploy the 'latest and greatest,' consider a Windows solution. If you're looking for a quick, super-simple solution, Android bars make a lot of sense." Kennedy also reminded potential buyers to make sure the videobar has the right inputs and outputs for the space.

And, of course, what is a Pro AV discussion without looking at artificial intelligence. "Like other products and industries, videoconferencing equipment has exciting opportunities to reimagine how we connect with each other through strategic implementation of AI,” Coutinho said.

“Our research shows that employees are open to increased use of AI in the workplace," Macdonald said. "Our 2023 State of Hybrid Work survey found that 44% of workers believe generative AI will help them do their jobs faster and more effectively in the next five years.”

"AI is becoming increasingly important in videobars for intelligently enhancing both video and audio quality," Truax added. "AI can enable features like auto-framing, voice tracking, noise reduction, and lighting adjustment, significantly improving the overall meeting experience."

So which videobar fits best in your hybrid workspace? With so many out there from which to choose, SCN has compiled a list of 16 videobars on the following pages to get you started.

AVer VB350

(Image credit: AVer)

The VB350 was designed to capture all attendees in a meeting while enhancing seamless conversation. The videobar combines dual 4K lenses, 113-degree field of view, and an optical 18x zoom to capture sharp, detailed images of wide and deep viewing angles. AVer’s built-in SmartFrame technology centers meeting participants from up to 22 feet away. It also features Presentation Tracking and Conversation View—the former locates and frames the area around a speaker, while the latter tracks the speaker in real time, smoothly transitioning as new participants enter the meeting and creating a more engaging, immersive experience.

Barco ClickShare Bar

(Image credit: Barco)

Barco’s new ClickShare Bar enables wireless conferencing in small to medium-sized meeting rooms. Available in two models, it brings ease of installation, a reduced total cost of ownership, and flexibility to the meeting room. The ClickShare Bar Core combines essential collaboration functionalities with high-quality audio and video. The ClickShare Bar Pro adds extra functionalities like advanced AI speaker framing, interactivity features (touchback, annotation, and blackboarding), and a wired room dock for 4K content sharing and alternative connectivity. It also supports dual-screen configurations, allowing people and content to be shown side by side on two displays.

Biamp Parlé VBC 2500a

(Image credit: Biamp)

The Parlé VBC 2500a is an all-in-one, professional-grade videobar for huddle, small, and medium-sized conferencing rooms. It includes a wide-angle 4K PTZ camera with high-quality optics along with auto-framing and auto-focus technology to identify meeting participants and adjust the focus and zoom as attendees move about the space. For audio, the VBC 2500a features a 27-element Beamtracking microphone array across three zones to actively track and intelligently mix conversations. For easy setup, the Launch software automatically determines the acoustics of the room and then optimizes the performance of the bar at the touch of a button. For individuals requiring hearing assistance, the VBC 2500a is compatible with assistive listening systems via a dedicated 3.5mm output connector.

Boom HALO

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

This all-in-one solution was designed with larger rooms in mind. The Boom HALO features a 4K UHD camera, six microphone array, and high-fidelity speakers for smooth and seamless collaboration. Available in white and black, it boasts many advanced features such as facial recognition, speaker tracking, intelligent noise reduction, and AI auto-framing. Additional ports allow for audio expansion for flexible rooms and growing teams. A 120-degree wide angle field of view, 10x zoom, smart mic array, and 8 MP CMOS sensor ensure an enhanced meeting experience for a variety of spaces. Dual 10-watt speakers and a 48kHz sampling rate provide lossless audio and full spectrum sound for meeting participants.

Bose Professional Videobar VB-S

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

The Bose Professional Videobar VB-S installs quickly and easily to deliver enhanced performance. With signature Bose Professional audio and a 4K camera, the VB-S delivers a high-quality meeting experience. Featuring a beamforming array of four microphones, which automatically focuses on voices in the room and reduces noise, the camera provides two auto-framing modes—Group and Individual—for sharp video and a wide field of view, ensuring remote participants feel like they’re in the room. Its simple, in-box mounting options, low-profile design, and USB plug-and-play functionality make installation and operation a breeze.

Crestron Videobar 70

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Videobar 70 is the company’s first all-in-one collaboration bar, extending the options available in the Crestron Flex portfolio. Combining intelligent video, high-quality audio, and Android OS into a single form factor, Crestron Videobar 70 makes it easy to add engaging and productive hybrid meetings to medium and large spaces. Specialized microphone arrays are built into the bar to accurately detect where the audio is coming from—both in distance and direction—for accurate speaker tracking. Purposely designed with beamforming microphones that cover a wider frequency range, the Videobar 70 provides enhanced noise-reduction and increased speech perception.

DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate

(Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

The new DTEN Bar is a complete videoconferencing solution designed for small meeting spaces (up to 15 square feet) while accommodating up to seven participants. The small room solution, which can be used with any display, includes the all-in-one DTEN Bar paired with the DTEN Mate tabletop meeting controller. It delivers AI-powered audio and video, combined with simplicity of deployment, use, and management, and flexibility to meet the needs of various room configurations, with a center camera that can be mounted horizontally or vertically (see above). The solution is BYOD capable and is certified for Zoom Rooms (with Microsoft Teams certification expected later this year).

EPOS EXPAND Vision 5

(Image credit: EPOS)

The EPOS EXPAND Vision 5 is an all-in-one videobar designed to elevate videoconferencing experiences for small and medium-sized meeting rooms. Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Zoom Rooms, the Vision 5 empowers frictionless calls and effective collaboration. Intelligent picture framing powered by EPOS AI adjusts to include all people in the room, while a wide-angle 4K camera with Sony sensors and electromechanical pan/tilt ensures optimal room coverage. Stereo speakers and beamforming microphones guarantee crisp voice pickup as well as effective noise and echo cancellation. Leveraging algorithms and acoustics thanks to EPOS’ BrainAdapt technology, the EXPAND Vision 5 helps the brain focus and orient while in hybrid meetings. Direct USB connection to a PC or Mac lets participants bring their own device (BYOD) and run any UC solution from their laptop.

Jabra PanaCast 50

(Image credit: Jabra)

With its AI-powered, software-defined platform, the Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs in any small to medium-sized room. It comes with enterprise-grade security, including encryption on the device through Bluetooth, wired Ethernet, and Wi-Fi (WPA-2 personal and enterprise). The solution also meets the strict security requirements of Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms. The system includes an integrated videobar with speakers, microphones, camera, and Android UC processing power, as well as a 10.1-inch touch controller. It is easy to install, manage, and use, with one-touch start/join.

Logitech Rally Bar Huddle

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is an all-in-one, appliance-based videobar for huddle spaces and other small rooms. Designed to deliver equitable videoconferencing meetings, it is quick to set up, simple to manage, and easy to integrate with Tap IP through CollabOS. Rally Bar Huddle builds on existing Rally videoconferencing cameras by offering an option for smaller meeting rooms of up to six people and the ability to mount via table, wall, and display.

MAXHUB UC S07

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

Microsoft Teams certified, the UC S07 facilitates easy setup and operation. Its 4K camera allows for full HD video up to 30fps with a 120-degree field of view, and its Auto Frame feature enables intelligent face detection. The system uses a six-element microphone with a voice pickup range of up to 26 feet, and includes both an 8-watt loudspeaker and a 3-watt low frequency transducer to ensure crystal-clear audio performance with rich low end. The UC S07 is a plug-and-play solution for easy operation and provides connectivity via its USB-C connector, allowing for BYOD functionality.

Owl Bar

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

The Owl Bar is a standalone front-of-room camera, microphone, and speaker that also pairs with the Meeting Owl device and Whiteboard Owl camera to make hybrid meetings even more immersive. The Owl Bar works wirelessly with a 360-degree, center-of-the-room camera for a complete front-and-center videoconferencing experience. The Owl Labs ecosystem uses its proprietary, AI-powered software to automatically switch between cameras to capture the best view of in-room attendees, enabling more natural face-to-face conversations between in-person and remote participants.

Poly Studio X52

(Image credit: Polyt)

The Poly Studio X52 videobar is specifically designed for hybrid meeting environments. It simplifies and enhances meetings in mid-sized meeting spaces by ensuring equal participation for both in-room and remote participants. With 20 MP 4K 95-degree FOV camera and innovative audio and video capabilities such as Poly NoiseBlockAI, Acoustic Fence, and Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, users can expect a premium hybrid meeting experience. The all-in-one design makes setup quick and easy, while users have the flexibility to join the cloud-based video provider of their choice. Plus, IT professionals can remotely monitor and troubleshoot devices with the Poly Lens App.

WolfVision Cynap Videobar

(Image credit: WolfVision)

The WolfVision Cynap Videobar is an all-in-one wireless presentation, web conferencing, and collaboration system for meeting rooms. It combines Cynap BYOD wireless presentation technology together with a 4K AI camera, beamforming array microphone with WolfVision Advanced Voice-Processing Engine (WAVE), plus premium-quality speaker system from audio specialist Fohhn. Platform-agnostic BYOM web conferencing functionality enables users to connect wirelessly to the Cynap Videobar and run hybrid meetings directly from a laptop. Whiteboard and annotation tools, a room booking module, and cloud-based remote management software are also included. The Cynap Videobar is suitable for up to 10 people in small or medium-sized hybrid meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

WyreStorm Apollo VX20

(Image credit: WyreStorm)

The Apollo VX20 seamlessly integrates a video switcher, speakerphone, and camera into a singular, efficient device. Designed for the diverse demands of modern meeting spaces, the VX20 has HDMI and USB-C inputs as well as wireless casting capabilities from Airplay and Miracast devices. A 4K camera comes equipped with advanced functionalities like presenter tracking and AI-assisted adaptive lighting. Additionally, its stereo speakers and expandable microphone capabilities deliver an immersive, room-filling sound, ensuring a clear and precise audio and speech experience for all the users.

Yamaha CS-800

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

Collaborate and connect easily with the Yamaha CS-800, a video soundbar equipped with a 4K camera, Hexa beamforming microphone, and full-range speaker for comfortable and productive remote meetings in huddle rooms and offices. Using the positioning data provided from both the voice and camera pickup, Yamaha's new SoundCap Eye AI technology pinpoints participant's locations and blocks out unwanted background noise in potentially noisy environments, ensuring that everyone in the room can be heard clearly by the participants on the far end of the call.