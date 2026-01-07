ISE Insiders 2026: High-Resolution Video, USB-C, and More In Store from Opticis

ISE 2026 is quickly approaching. Before Fira de Barcelona welcomes thousands of visitors from Feb. 3-6, SCN asked several exhibitors to share some inside information. Through this series of short Q&As, we'll talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

[Step Beyond the Unexpected at ISE 2026]

Today, Diana Lee, sales and marketing manager assistant, Opticis, joins us to talk USB and high-resolution video.

(Image credit: Opticis)

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Diana Lee: AI and AV over IP software-based control remain major themes, but as 4K and high-resolution content becomes the standard, there’s growing focus on how to move both video and data reliably over distance. This includes increasing demand for long-reach USB-C connectivity and uncompressed video transport in spaces like hybrid meeting rooms, automation, and digital healthcare. At Opticis, we see this shift reflected in the need for robust optical extension that supports both high-bandwidth video and advanced USB applications.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

DL: Our focus is on smart, resilient optical extension of high-resolution video. Opticis will showcase features like real-time diagnostics and our Smart AUX function, which maintains screen layout and resolution even during link loss—making optical transmission more intelligent. Alongside, our USB 3.2 solutions like USC-CC32 and USX-MP32 complement this by enabling long-distance USB-C/A connectivity for conferencing, control, and automation.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

DL: ISE brings together every AV vertical—from corporate and education to broadcast and industry—under one global roof. With over 85,000 attendees and 1,600-plus exhibitors, it’s where innovation launches first, partnerships form, and the entire ecosystem connects. For companies like us, it’s the most strategic venue to showcase cutting-edge AV infrastructure.

SCN: How important has USB-C become for today’s UCC environments?

DL: USB-C has become a core interface in today’s AV systems, streamlining connections for 4K video, data, and power through one port. But when high-resolution content must travel farther—whether in enterprise, education, or industrial spaces—optical extension plays a critical role. That’s why our solutions focus on delivering full-performance video and data, even over 300 meters.