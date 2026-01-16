Sports AV 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED, Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

An engaging and immersive esports experience is an amalgamation of technology, equipment, environment, community, and players’ skills. Because esports are a lot more visual than other athletic events, technological advancements can have a major impact on both players and the audience.

For the audience, it’s not just about watching. Spectators become engaged and want to understand the complexities. This is where high-quality AV equipment, and especially large-format displays, can power replays and broadcast feeds. Large dvLED displays, whether permanent like the ViewSonic LDM series or mobile like the ViewSonic LDS series, deliver high brightness levels, high refresh rates, and high resolution so the audience can view various camera angles and highlights. These displays also provide seamless picture-by-picture options and coverage for various camera angles, from POV to player cams, as well as split-screen visuals.

Large interactive displays are also great for broadcast teams, especially when doing play-by-play and offering color commentary for spectators. Being able to make matches understandable or showcase the tactics used by teams on an interactive screen provides context and storytelling for fans watching in person and through a broadcast feed.

For the team and players, it’s important to ensure that they have a high-end monitor that not only features high refresh rates and response times, but is the right size so that they can see the action. The “sweet” size for monitors is 25 inches, where players can utilize their peripheral vision without losing sight of their goal.

Because esports are highly screen-dependent, an environment that highlights the game is important, and it becomes necessary to create excitement through the visual experience. Various display solutions can heighten that atmosphere for both the players and audience.