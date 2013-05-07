VMP to Launch New Ceiling Mount Adapter at InfoComm 2013

The What: Video Mount Products will showcase the new PDS-LCHB large flat panel ceiling mount adapter during InfoComm 2013, held in Orlando, Fla. from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center, booth 5052.The What Else: The PDS-LCHB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 860mm x 500mm, rotates 360 degrees with an adjustable 0 degree to 15 degree tilt, uses standard 1.5inch NPT masting, has a load capacity of 180 lbs., and is complete with powder coat finish. The PDS-LCHB is scheduled to ship in June 2013 with an MSRP of $179.95.



Why This Matters: “The PDS-LCHB adapter allows for the accommodation of a 37- to 70-inch flat panel display to an existing ceiling mount mast, such as one previously used to support a bulky tube television, so there’s no need to replace the entire mount,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Designed for both practical and aesthetic purposes, the PDS-LCHB is a multi-function option for a host of applications, such as in schools, restaurants, bars, health clubs, and arenas.”