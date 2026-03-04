Iyuno Leverages Dante AV for Seamless Synchronization of Audio and Video Content

Translation, dubbing, subtitling, and voice-over services specialists Iyuno helps studios, streaming platforms, broadcasters, and production companies bring their films, television shows, video games, and other media to international audiences by providing culturally relevant and high-quality language solutions. The company's global headquarters in Burbank, CA, spans 52,000 square feet, featuring 10 recording studios, four Dolby Atmos mixing stages, a large format theatrical mix stage, multiple QC suites, and advanced video and audio editing stations. Iyuno already used Dante for audio transmission and routing and wanted to find a complementary low-latency video transmission platform to simplify their workflows. Now, they chose Dante AV video to transport video streams throughout their production studios.

[Dante: Under Control]

“One of the overarching goals for the facility was to increase our capabilities while also affording us the most flexible solution for delivering audio and video in a secure environment,” said Nate Green, technical manager at Iyuno’s Burbank facility. “With Dante audio being delivered via low latency over segregated IP networks, we recognized that a video solution that worked alongside the same infrastructure would provide multiple benefits. With Dante as the audio foundation, adding Dante AV video seemed logical, but it had to deliver flexible, reliable, and synchronized performance. After an exhaustive evaluation, we determined Dante AV video was the right choice for us.”

Iyuno selected Bolin’s D20H Dante AV Ultra transceivers to transmit video to its Voice Over (VO) and Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) studios. Source videos in their original language are fed from a central AV server to a recording room via the D20 transceivers, where a VO artist dubs them in the desired target language, precisely in sync with the character's actions on screen. This setup allows for versatile delivery to one or multiple studios as needed. As a result, video and audio are accurately synchronized, enabling the director and talent to deliver the high-quality performances Iyuno is known for.

(Image credit: Dante AV | Audinate)

Perfectly suited for Iyuno’s needs, Dante AV Ultra is designed to transport ultra-low latency, high-quality video and audio over standard IP networks. Dante AV Ultra supports visually lossless 4K60 4:4:4 video transmission with sub-frame latency. It's ideal for applications where timing, quality, and reliability are critical, such as live production, broadcast, corporate AV, and higher education.

Another design goal for the facility was to enhance client-centric services while providing engineers with maximum flexibility to support simultaneous and accurate video distribution solutions. Whether routing a specific video feed to a client’s viewing position or enabling complex workflows that allow multiple performers in different studios to collaborate using the same frame-accurate video source through multicast feeds to decoders, Dante AV video offers a seamless solution. This capability gives directors the creative freedom to synchronize and adjust performances effortlessly.

With Bolin Dante AV video transceivers ensuring the precise transmission of high-quality video and synchronized audio, Iyuno empowers directors with unmatched creative control and flexibility. “The AV transceivers were basically a plug-and-play installation,” said Green. “Having already been familiar with Dante audio routing, working with Dante AV video is pretty easy, really.”