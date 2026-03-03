Roadmap 2026: Absen
Trent Slyter, Vice President of Sales at Absen, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its customers.
AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its customers.
Thought Leader: Trent Slyter, Vice President of Sales at Absen
In 2026, Absen’s roadmap is guided by a clear philosophy: Real leadership in technology is not defined by what’s new; it’s defined by what you enable.
For AV/IT end users, the standard is continuity: systems that perform consistently, support that’s dependable, and partners who make ownership easier over time. This belief shapes how we’re approaching the year ahead.
First, we’re leaning into long-term value as the benchmark for innovation. This means prioritizing the choices that reduce friction across the full lifecycle, how teams evaluate solutions, how they deploy and maintain those solutions, and how reliably they can expect performance year after year. Progress should feel like fewer interruptions, less complexity, and more confidence for operational teams.
Second, we’re strengthening our service network as a strategic advantage. Expanding our global service capability, improving responsiveness, and increasing access to trained support are all direct reflections of our responsibility to the people who depend on our systems daily.
Third, we’re investing in consistency—in how we show up, how we communicate value, and how we build partnerships. This includes upgrading our local experience centers, sharpening our value proposition, and expanding our channel network with a focus on aligned standards—not just broad coverage.
Finally, we’re reinforcing cultural cohesion internally, because sustainable customer outcomes come from aligned teams. Our goal is to continue to highlight our brand values, where honesty builds trust, gratitude strengthens relationships, and responsibility drives follow-through.
2026 at Absen is about earning leadership the right way: through reliability, clarity, and long-term commitment to customer success.
