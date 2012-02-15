Interactive Digital Signage Webinar Feb 29

David Keene– Hard to think of a company more involved in interactive digital signage than Monster Media. They have done some amazing promos for major feature films, for example, that really push the envelope. Digital signage on steroids would be a good description. Combine them with NEC’s prowess in all things display, and you have the makings for a very interesting Webinar on leap day, Feb. 29. I will moderate. Don't miss it… registration link below (no charge to register).

Digital signage continues to break new ground with bigger, brighter displays, increasingly advanced deployment logistics and dynamic content you can’t take your eyes off. However, nothing seems to have created as much buzz, lasting impressions and word-of-mouth amongst consumers as those installations that tout high levels of interactivity. While these setups attract crowds and provide endless amusement, a copious amount of planning, technology and ingenuity go into creating these “how did they do that?” solutions.

In this webinar, presenters will provide a behind-the-scenes look into interactive digital signage, touching on the types of interactivity available, hardware necessary for successful deployments and best practices in the industry.

The webinar will focus on:

• Defining interactive digital signage

• Wayfinding, order kiosks and other touchscreen applications

• Video wall interaction via cameras and facial recognition

• Audience analytics

• Success stories

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Executive Officer, Monster Media Michael Ferrer

National Manager, Solutions Sales and Operations, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc

David Keene

Executive Editor, NewBay Media

