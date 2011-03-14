Video Mount to Showcase DVR Lockbox at ISC

Stevensville, MD--Video Mount Products will showcase its DVR-LB2 DVR lockbox at the 2011 ISC West, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 6-8 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
- The DVR-LB2 DVR lockbox.
- “The DVR-LB2 is an alternative to our popular DVR-LB1 DVR lockbox,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The DVR-LB2 features all the benefits of the DVR-LB1, but also includes a smoked Plexiglas window that allows IR signal pass-through.”
- According to Fulmer, high-end electronics have become a staple in today’s security, CI, residential, and commercial marketplaces. As these expensive technologies and equipment, including DVRs, find homes in more and more commercial and professional settings, additional security measures need to be taken to insure these electronics are not harmed or stolen without compromising remote control accessibility.
- “Our DVR-LB2 is the next generation DVR lockbox, built upon the principle of creating peace of mind for those who require DVRs be installed in settings that may be prone to theft or vandalism, but at the same time allowing for the flexibility of operating the device via remote,” Fulmer said.