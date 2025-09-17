Pro AV a la Carte

Everyone loves a new dvLED display or the latest classroom technology that enhances the learning experience. But what about the support systems for these shiny toys and the latest innovations? After all, a dvLED display isn’t much without something holding it in place.

Carts and mounts may not be glamorous, but they are imperative in large-scale rollouts or assembling systems in the boardroom. We caught up with some industry experts to discuss the latest innovations and features, as well as tips for your next installation.

Racking Up Innovation

Beth Peterson (Image credit: Chief)

Most manufacturers agree that innovation stems from understanding the needs of both the integrator and end user. "We recognize the challenges of fitting more system devices behind large displays and the need for those devices to be easily accessible if a problem arises," said Beth Peterson, director, product management, Chief, a Legrand | AV brand. "Innovation can be as simple as integrated cable management or eliminating time-consuming steps, such as site surveys."

Take the Chief Velocity outdoor triple pedestal system, for example. This modular outdoor digital signage pedestal mount, which supports Samsung and LG 55-inch outdoor displays, was designed for drive-thru menu boards and wayfinding signage. Its modular design allows for single, double, or triple displays and easily accommodates future expansion. It was crafted for easy installation and its open back allows easy access for maintenance.

Chief Velocity Outdoor Triple Pedestal System (Image credit: Chief)

One of the common trends in any Pro AV technology is ease of use, and that holds true with recent innovations in racks and mounts as well. According to Joe Wentworth, senior product manager, Peerless-AV, these AV accessories are becoming sleeker, slimmer, and more modular to ensure an aesthetically pleasing finish and a safer, more efficient installation. "Features such as integrated cable management and power outlets, configurable X/Y/Z alignment, tool-less hanging, and easily adjustable builds are gaining popularity, opening the possibilities for more complicated configurations and future adaptability," he added.

Another innovation gaining momentum is the use of Unistrut-based mounting systems. "This is especially true for video walls and menu boards," explained William Bear, VP of sales and marketing, Crimson AV. "Integrators and general contractors already know and use Unistrut, so being able to drop in mounting hardware that’s designed to work with those components is a big win. It shortens install time, reduces the learning curve, and creates a more scalable, repeatable solution—something that’s especially valuable in multi-location rollouts."

Let the Good Times Roll

Crimson AV M90XL Heavy-Duty Mobile Cart (Image credit: Crimson AV)

Not all displays are permanent installations and often need to be ready to roll from room to room. When evaluating AV carts—whether for corporate, education, healthcare, or rental applications—Bear said safety, mobility, and flexibility are key considerations. This includes looking into UL weight rating and tip testing to ensure the cart can safely support the specified load, plus height adjustability, integrated cable management, a wide wheelbase for added stability, and smooth rolling, locking casters to simplify mobility.