How an Innovative Real-Time Information Center Elevates Public Safety

RGB Spectrum recently successfully deployed its Zio AV over IP platform and XtendPoint KVM over IP system at the new Real Time Information Center (RTIC) for the Clovis Police Department, located in Clovis, CA. This next-generation RTIC integrates real-time data from citywide cameras, license plate readers, drone feeds, dispatch systems, and body-worn cameras to provide a single, unified view of public safety operations.

The Clovis Police Department serves its rapidly growing community that is home to over 129,000 residents. Despite its growth, Clovis maintains a lean public safety model, with approximately 130 sworn officers and a total department staff of about 230 employees. As the city continues to expand, the need for advanced, real-time public safety technology has never been greater.

Recognizing this, Clovis PD set out to build a Real Time Information Center (RTIC)—a centralized hub designed to unify data from hundreds of surveillance cameras, license plate readers, dispatch systems, drone feeds, and body-worn cameras. The department’s goal was to enhance officer safety, accelerate response times, and support smarter decision-making across the entire public safety ecosystem.

Clovis PD began with re-imagining how real-time data is gathered, visualized, and acted upon. The department managed streams of mission-critical information from hundreds of surveillance cameras, LPRs, drones, dispatch systems, and body-worn cameras—but these assets were siloed and difficult to manage from a single point of control. Officers and dispatchers needed faster access to the right information at the right time, and leadership needed a way to centralize command operations without overwhelming staff or adding layers of complexity.

What Clovis required was a unified platform that could make sense of multiple inputs, prioritize action, and scale as the city’s needs evolved. It had to be powerful, but also intuitive and accessible to analysts, officers, and supervisors alike. Most importantly, it needed to be built in a way that would support not just today’s workflows—but the future of real-time collaboration between departments, field units, city leaders, and neighboring agencies.

At the heart of Clovis PD’s RTIC is RGB Spectrum’s Zio AV over IP platform and XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system, providing the centralized control, flexible visualization, and easy expandability the department needed.

The Zio 4000 video wall processor seamlessly drives a 14×5.6-foot Barco TruePix 0.9mm pixel pitch LED video wall, displaying live video from across the city, interactive maps, drone feeds, dispatch data, and analytic tools. With 16 HDMI inputs and 12 outputs, Zio acts as the visual brain of the RTIC—integrating diverse content streams into a single pane of glass for maximum awareness. Additionally, Clovis PD operators use RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM over IP to control and interact with up to eight independent systems simultaneously using a single keyboard and mouse. Each operator station features two 43-inch curved 4K displays, creating a panoramic, ergonomic environment that consolidates workflows and boosts productivity.

Despite the complexity of the system’s backend, Clovis PD has found it easy to use. From video wall presets to XtendPoint switching, every component was designed with the operator in mind.

Chief Curt Fleming noted that even with staff rotating through dispatch or new to the RTIC, most users are up and running with minimal training. As the department continues to grow its analytics and drone teams, they’re confident in scaling the system further—without retraining or major technical overhauls.