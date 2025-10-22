Alfatron Electronic's 'Ideal Solution' for Distributing AV Signals over an IP Network

Looking for a 'ideal solution' for video walls or TV distribution in sports bars? Alfatron Electronics is now offering the ALF-IPK1HE 4K Networked Encoder and ALF-IPK1HD 4K Networked Decoder for high-quality AV signal distribution over an IP network. These AV over IP encoder/decoder units enable users to transmit lightly compressed audio and video signals with minimal latency and lossless quality. The solutions are designed for ease of installation, configuration, and management, with user-friendly interfaces and intuitive control software that streamline setup and operation.

The ALF-IPK1HE encoder and ALF-IPK1HD 4K decoder support input resolutions up to 4K@30 Hz, thus ensuring the ability to process high quality video. With their support for plug and play, this encoder/decoder combination works easily with unmanaged network switches—eliminating the need for configuration. To further ensure high-quality material, these two units support high-efficiency H.264/265 video codecs via the HDMI 1.4 transmission standard with HDCP 2.2 4K copy protection. Both units support the MPEG4-AAC and LPCM stereo audio formats.

The ALF-IPK1HE encoder can be configured in an IP video matrix or video wall setup using the VDirector mobile control app for iOS. The encoder has a built-in scaler for fast and seamless switching, and RS-232 throughput is supported to the ALF-IPK1HD 4K decoder. This encoder provides effortless preview management. Users simply drag-and-drop sources to the desired displays for visual control. Additionally, this encoder features local audio de-embedding with line output. For operational convenience, the RS232 route follows the switching of the video source.

The ALF-IPK1HD is a 4K networked AV over IP decoder adopting the latest H.265 compression. Like the ALF-IPK1HE encoder, this decoder can be configured in an IP video matrix or video wall setup using the VDirector control app for iOS. This unit works easily with an Ethernet switch, eliminating the need to configure IP addresses, making this a true plug and play solution. The decoder’s integrated scaler is designed to achieve fast and seamless switching. This decoder makes it easy to build an IP matrix or a video wall and it has a built-in scaler to achieve fast and seamless switching.

“This combination of encoder and decoder provides several advantages for achieving superior quality AV," Kevin Gelman, national sales director, CFO at Alfatron Electronics, commented. "For starters, these products offer scalable and flexible distribution of AV signals, enabling users to easily expand their systems to accommodate changing requirements or add new endpoints without the need for costly rewiring or infrastructure upgrades. This scalability ensures that AV content can be delivered reliably and efficiently to any location within a facility, regardless of distance or complexity. With scalability, flexibility, and advanced features, these products deliver exceptional AV performance that meets the demands of modern applications, making them the ideal choice for anyone seeking to deploy a reliable and efficient AV distribution system."