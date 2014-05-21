D-Tools Mobile Quote

- D-Tools will demonstrate for InfoComm attendees the new Mobile Quote native iOS app. Lauded as being one of the most compelling new features of D-Tools’ SIX 2013 RS platform (which will also be demonstrated), Mobile Quote represents a fantastic opportunity for electronic systems integrators to work with clients in the field to secure an accurate and immediately deliverable system design quote—before the client has time to second guess the decision or find alternative resources. Moreover, that same quote can then be emailed to the client and imported back into the full desktop version of D-Tools for integration into the project, seamlessly extending the workflow from the office to the field and back. Mobile Quote is an incredibly useful tool that's unrivaled in the marketplace.
- D-Tools will also showcase the new Industry Standard J-STD-710 Audio, Video and Control Architectural Drawing Symbols as well as the SIA/IAPSC Security Drawing Symbols, both of which have recently been integrated into the D-Tools System Integrator electronic system estimation, design and documentation software platform. Straightforward and easily recognized, these drawing symbols represent all facets of audio, video, control, and security pre-wire and installation for system designs, blueprints, or schematics, and are consistent with symbols used by Builders, Architects, Interior Designers, CE Manufacturers, Electronic Systems Contractors, and other professional trades.
- D-Tools will unveil a new Data Library during InfoComm, with details being provided to the press closer to the show.
- Booth #C8318