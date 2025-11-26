SCN Stocking Stuffer: Blackmagic Camera ProDock

For less than $300, Blackmagic Design can transform an iPhone 17 Pro (or iPhone 17 Pro Max) into a professional production camera. USB-C is nice and all, but the new Blackmagic Camera ProDock adds HDMI and power connections, as well as a 3.5mm input for mics and a glorious 3.5mm out for headphones. (Remember those days, Apple?) And there are more USB-C ports to support SSD recording. Plus, with professional BNC connections, Blackmagic Camera ProDock brings external genlock and time code to the party, so you can stay in sync with cameras and switchers. You can even shoot LED walls without all that distracting flickering, so now you’re ready for virtual production, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series that highlights affordable Pro AV tools for industry professionals on your “nice” list.