Renkus-Heinz and Control Concepts Introduce a New Series of Third-Party Plug-Ins

Renkus-Heinz has launched new third-party control plug-in-modules for Crestron and Q-SYS, developed in partnership with Control Concepts.

To simplify complex installations, users have long sought a single-platform solution for reliable system control. Always looking to improve customer experience, Renkus-Heinz partnered with Control Concepts to develop the new third-party plug-ins to enhance workflow and improve cohesive control across all Renkus-Heinz products.

The plug-ins were designed to eliminate integration hurdles by ensuring full system compatibility. They provide proven, trusted solutions that let developers focus on results and smoother workflows. The plug-ins were also created to save users hours of valuable time, by streamlining system management.

Beyond workflow improvements, the plug-ins are backed by Control Concepts’ official Supported Product Program. Control Concepts’ ongoing support of the plug-ins empowers integrators with the assurance that their API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by the manufacturer, whose in-depth product knowledge ensures responsive support and quick issue resolution. “We chose to work with Control Concepts to develop these plugins due to their long-standing relationship with integrators and manufacturing partners to deliver high-quality solutions,” Brandon Heinz, product manager, Renkus-Heinz stated.

Control Concepts delivers well-crafted software and integration solutions, helping manufacturers create products that are easier to adopt, integrate, and trust. “We are proud to be selected as Renkus-Heinz's partner for API integration with Crestron and Q-SYS,” commented Steve Greenblatt, President and Founder of Control Concepts. “We value their focus on creating products that are programmer and integrator-friendly, and the availability of endorsed and supported plugins is a strong example of this dedication.”

With the launch of these new plug-ins, Renkus-Heinz and Control Concepts are providing a new solution for seamless integration, compatibility, and user confidence in large-scale AV projects. “We have plenty more plug-ins planned for the future,” revealed Heinz. “We look forward to seeing how our customers will put them to use.”