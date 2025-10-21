Renkus-Heinz and Control Concepts Introduce a New Series of Third-Party Plug-Ins

By ( AV Network ) published

﻿Crestron and Q-SYS control plug-in-modules were ﻿designed to simplify system integration and control.

A new Renkus-Heinz plug-in displayed on a laptop computer.
(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Renkus-Heinz has launched new third-party control plug-in-modules for Crestron and Q-SYS, developed in partnership with Control Concepts.

[Control Concepts Introduces On-Prem Dashboard for Shure Conferencing Devices]

To simplify complex installations, users have long sought a single-platform solution for reliable system control. Always looking to improve customer experience, Renkus-Heinz partnered with Control Concepts to develop the new third-party plug-ins to enhance workflow and improve cohesive control across all Renkus-Heinz products.

The plug-ins were designed to eliminate integration hurdles by ensuring full system compatibility. They provide proven, trusted solutions that let developers focus on results and smoother workflows. The plug-ins were also created to save users hours of valuable time, by streamlining system management.

Beyond workflow improvements, the plug-ins are backed by Control Concepts’ official Supported Product Program. Control Concepts’ ongoing support of the plug-ins empowers integrators with the assurance that their API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by the manufacturer, whose in-depth product knowledge ensures responsive support and quick issue resolution. “We chose to work with Control Concepts to develop these plugins due to their long-standing relationship with integrators and manufacturing partners to deliver high-quality solutions,” Brandon Heinz, product manager, Renkus-Heinz stated.

Control Concepts delivers well-crafted software and integration solutions, helping manufacturers create products that are easier to adopt, integrate, and trust. “We are proud to be selected as Renkus-Heinz's partner for API integration with Crestron and Q-SYS,” commented Steve Greenblatt, President and Founder of Control Concepts. “We value their focus on creating products that are programmer and integrator-friendly, and the availability of endorsed and supported plugins is a strong example of this dedication.”

With the launch of these new plug-ins, Renkus-Heinz and Control Concepts are providing a new solution for seamless integration, compatibility, and user confidence in large-scale AV projects. “We have plenty more plug-ins planned for the future,” revealed Heinz. “We look forward to seeing how our customers will put them to use.”

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.